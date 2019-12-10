Netflix dominates Golden Globe nominations

Scarlett Johansson (left) and Adam Driver were nominated as best actress and actor in a motion picture drama, respectively, for their roles in the Netflix film Marriage Story.

NEW YORK -- A Netflix wave swept over the 77th Golden Globe nominations, where the streaming company dominated with 34 total nominations, including four films up for best picture and four series nominated for the top television awards.

Noah Baumbach's divorce drama Marriage Story led all films with six nominations including best picture, drama, and acting nods for its two leads, Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, in nominations announced Monday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in Beverly Hills, Calif. Marriage Story, which landed on Netflix on Friday after a three-week run in theaters, also earned nods for Baumbach's script, Laura Dern's supporting performance and Randy Newman's score. The only notable category it missed on was Baumbach for best director.

Three other Netflix films landed best picture nods, chief among them Martin Scorsese's mob epic The Irishman, which landed five nominations including best drama picture, best director for Scorsese and supporting acting nods for Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. Left out was its lead, Robert De Niro.

Quentin Tarantino's 1960s Los Angeles fable Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood, a Sony Pictures release, also scored five nominations, including best film comedy or musical and nods for Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. Tarantino is also up for best director. In a statement, DiCaprio called it "a love letter to Los Angeles" and "a celebration of cinema."

But the degree to which cinema is changing was overwhelmingly apparent in Monday's nominations. And just as it is girding for battle with a host of new streaming services, Netflix flexed its muscles across all categories. HBO Max and NBCUniversal's Peacock are set to join the streaming fray next year, on the heels of the launch of Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus.

Netflix also scored best picture nods for the Vatican bromance The Two Popes in the drama category (along with nominations for its stars, Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins); and the Eddie Murphy-led Dolemite Is My Name in the comedy category (along with an acting nod for Murphy).

Before landing four on Monday, Netflix had never earned a Golden Globes best picture nomination.

Two Netflix series tied HBO's Chernobyl with the most nominations on the TV side with four nods: The Crown and Unbelievable. Netflix's The Kominsky Method and The Politician additionally landed best series, comedy or musical, nominations alongside Emmy favorites Fleabag, from Amazon, and HBO's Barry.

Led by Succession, Big Little Lies and Chernobyl, HBO still had a strong showing with 15 nods overall, second to Netflix's 17 television nominations -- even if the final season of Game of Thrones failed to make it into the best drama series category.

But streaming services made greater inroads to one of Hollywood's premier parties than ever before, reflecting the industry's quickening realignment. Amazon had eight nominations in total, boosted by The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Fleabag. The recently launched Apple TV Plus scored its first Globes nominations with The Morning Show, including nods for Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Broadcast networks were shut out entirely.

Disney Plus' The Mandalorian didn't make the cut.

Yet if the Globes nominations gave a snapshot of the changing media landscape, some saw a notable lack of progress in other areas. The press association again fielded an all-male directing category, nominating Scorsese, Tarantino, Bong Joon Ho (Parasite), Sam Mendes (whose World War I thriller 1917 was also nominated for best picture, drama) and Todd Phillips (Joker).

Among those left out were Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Lulu Wang (The Farewell) and Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood). The Globes have only ever nominated five women for best director. At the 2017 awards, Natalie Portman pointedly introduced the category's "all-male nominees."

Ricky Gervais will host the Globes, broadcast on NBC, for the fifth time on Jan. 5. In addition to being a supporting acting nominee, Hanks will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award for contributions to entertainment. The Carol Burnett Award for contributions to television will go to Ellen DeGeneres.

