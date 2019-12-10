Northwest Arkansas home-school teacher pleads innocent in sex assault case

BENTONVILLE — A home-school teacher pleaded not guilty Monday to a charge of sexually assaulting a student.

Alisa Andrews, 50, of Rogers faces from six to 30 years in prison if convicted. She was arraigned Monday before Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren.

Rogers police began an investigation in September after a church pastor reported a parent told him a home-school teacher was in an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to a probable cause affidavit. The student attended a home-school program at the pastor's church.

The 17-year-old girl told police she and Andrews were having a sexual relationship, according to the affidavit.

Andrews was a teacher through a home-school education association and director of Stage One Entertainment, which produces an annual community theater production with child actors, according to court documents.

The teen told police the two began having a sexual relationship in March. She said she knew the relationship was wrong and tried to end it, according to the affidavit.

The girl said Andrews was her biology teacher the semester before their relationship began, but wasn't her teacher when it started, according to the affidavit.

Andrews told police she had been expecting them when they went to her house, according to the affidavit.

An omnibus hearing is scheduled for Jan. 30.

Andrews is free on $25,000 bond.