NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

High water continues to create tough fishing conditions, but black bass, crappie and walleye can be caught.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers recommends using jig and pigs, spinner baits and square-billed crank baits for black bass. Try plastic worms along bluff walls 5 to 20 feet deep.

Anglers report catching walleye with crank baits along rocky banks and points from Prairie Creek park to the Rambo arm of the lake. Try a green crawdad-imitating crank bait that runs 9 to 14 feet.

Striped bass are biting brood minnows or shad in the Prairie Creek area. Crappie fishing is slow.

Beaver tailwater

Open flood gates and power generation at the dam have created tough trout fishing conditions.

Lisa Mullins at Beaver Dam Store recommends using Power Bait in bright colors tipped with a waxworm. Nightcrawlers may also work.

The top lures are small spoons in red and gold or gold and silver. Size 7 countdown Rapalas and small jigs are good to use.

In periods of low water, try fly fishing with size 16 midges.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said crappie are biting minnows or jigs by the intake tower near the dam. Try plastic worms for black bass.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said catfish are biting liver fished on the bottom at the old bridge. Try crappie fishing at the old bridge with minnows 5 to 15 feet deep.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said black bass can be caught with spinner baits or jig and pigs at any Bella Vista lake.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with plastic worms rigged Carolina style. Jerk baits and Alabama rigs may also work.

Siloam Springs Lake

Stroud recommends using jerk baits or crank baits to catch black bass.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass at Lake Eucha with jerk baits or Alabama rigs. Try for crappie with minnows 20 feet deep near wood cover.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service reports black bass can be caught early with a jig and craw 8 to 12 feet deep along gravel points. Fish deeper later in the day.

Bass can be caught along gravel points and flats 30 t0 70 feet deep with jigging spoons or ice fishing jigs.

Sports on 12/10/2019