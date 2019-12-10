Officials to limit stakes of insurers

Arkansas officials told state lawmakers Monday that they will take steps to prevent an insurance company from owning a controlling stake in one of the managed care companies that provides health coverage to Medicaid recipients with developmental disabilities or significant mental illness.

The planned change came in response to concerns expressed by legislators after the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported last month that insurance giant Centene owns 74% of one of the companies, Arkansas Total Care.

Act 775 of 2017 requires the managed care companies to be at least 51% owned by participating health care providers, such as doctors, hospitals or organizations offering services for the developmentally disabled.

The Arkansas Insurance Department considered Arkansas Total Care to meet the requirement because Centene owns part of its share through a subsidiary, LifeShare Management Group, that serves the developmentally disabled.

St. Louis based Centene owns 49% of Arkansas Total Care directly and another 25% through LifeShare.

The Mercy health system, which owns hospitals in Arkansas and three other states, owns the remaining 26%.

After the newspaper article was published on Nov. 2, officials with the Department of Human Services met with lawmakers and confirmed that the Legislature never intended an insurance company to be able to use a subsidiary to meet the provider ownership requirement, department Secretary Cindy Gillespie said Monday.

"That was never the intent in the language, and it was not clearly enough written in our provider agreement," Gillespie told members of the House and Senate committees on public health, welfare and labor during a joint meeting.

Paula Stone, deputy director of the Human Services Department's Division of Medical Services, said the new contracts that take effect Jan. 1 will specify that the providers who own 51% of the managed care company can't be owned by an insurance company.

Arkansas Total Care has asked that the agreement give the company until April to make the change to its ownership structure, she said.

John Ryan, chief executive of Arkansas Total Care, said the company is "in active conversations with a number of different providers" about taking a stake in the company.

He said he didn't expect the change to cause any disruptions in service.

"I don't see who sits in our boardroom as affecting patient care," Ryan said.

Arkansas Total Care is one of three companies that took over responsibility for providing health benefits to about 45,000 Medicaid recipients with expensive health needs in exchange for monthly payments from the state Medicaid program.

The companies are known as Provider-led Arkansas Shared Savings Entities, or PASSEs.

From March through June 30, payments to the companies totaled $540 million, including $123 million that went to Arkansas Total Care.

According to since-removed pages from its website, LifeShare was founded in New Hampshire in 1995 and acquired by Centene in 2015.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services issued LifeShare a temporary certificate as a provider of services for the developmentally disabled in 2017, a little more than a month before Arkansas Total Care was approved to participate in the managed care program.

LifeShare began serving its first patients in Arkansas in March of this year and now has about 30, Ryan said Monday.

At one time LifeShare had operations in multiple states but now operates only in Arkansas, he said.

Anthem, an Indianapolis-based health insurer, owns 49% of one of the other managed care companies, Summit Community Care.

Through its pending acquisition of Boston-based Beacon Health Options, Anthem is also set to own a sixth of the other managed care company, Empower Healthcare Solutions.

Some lawmakers expressed concern about that on Monday.

"I wouldn't want any PASSE to have ownership in another one," Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, said.

Rep. Michelle Gray, R-Melbourne, said she didn't see the issue as "an immediate thing that we need to address," because Anthem will not own a controlling interest in either managed care company.

"I don't want to do anything rash or too bold, because the last thing I want is for any of these PASSEs to fail," she said.

The Senate committee chair, Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, said the committees could meet again later this month to review the final contract language.

