Prep Roundup

PREP BASKETBALL

Gravette 80, Dewey, Okla. 67

Shylee Morrison and Kaylan Chilton each had 20 points Monday as Gravette outlasted Dewey in an offensive shootout during the 27th annual Adair (Okla.) Invitational.

Lizzy Ellis added 19 for the Lady Lions (5-1), who jumped out to a 22-8 lead in the first quarter and led 43-28 at halftime.

Gravette plays in a semifinal game at 7:30 p.m. game Thursday.

Gentry 47, Greenland 20

Gentry held Greenland to just four points in the first half as the Lady Pioneers earned a nonconference victory Monday.

Emily Toland had 12 points and Ariel Nix 10 for Gentry, which led 9-2 after one quarter and 20-4 at halftime. Campbell Hill and Alexa Thomas each had five points for Greenland.

Gentry 75, Future School of Fort Smith 52

Ariel Nix had 22 points to lead four Gentry players in double figures Friday as the Lady Pioneers defeated Future School in nonconference action.

Meledy Owens added 17 for Gentry, which led 19-9 after one quarter and 40-22 at halftime, followed by Emily Toland with 16 and Heidi Vinson with 10. Taliyah Clayton led Future School with 25, while Elise Ferguson chipped in 17.

Preps Sports on 12/10/2019