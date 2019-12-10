Shiloh Christian closes out decade where it started

Shiloh Christian began this decade in the Class 4A state championship game.

After an eight-year absence, the 1-4A Conference champion Saints (14-0) return to War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock to play in Class 4A's biggest game as they will face 7-4A Conference champion Joe T. Robinson (13-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.

The 2010 Saints, led by future Auburn and Ouachita Baptist University quarterback Kiehl Frazier, defeated Pulaski Academy to win the Springdale private school's seventh state championship.

Coach Jeff Conaway took over for Josh Floyd before the 2014 season. Conaway had led the Saints to semifinal appearances in 2016 and 2018 before this season.

The Saints' third semifinal appearance under Conaway brought them a victory as they rolled to a 49-14 victory at 8-4A Conference champion Crossett.

Conaway said getting to the state championship game is always a goal for the Saints.

"It's something we've been working really hard for these past couple of years," he said. "We're excited about it. It's an honor and a privilege. It doesn't happen every year.

"But we are looking at it as another game. It is a game for our guys to be thankful and grateful to get this opportunity, but not to make more out of it than what it is. We expect our players to react the way they have for the past 14 games."

Shiloh Christian went 7-0 in the 1-4A to win the league title. In the Class 4A playoffs, the Saints defeated Heber Springs in the first round, Pocahontas in the second round, Nashville in the quarterfinals and Crossett in the semifinals.

The Saints, who are averaging 52.2 points per game, have been led by quarterback Eli Reece, running back Cam Wiedemann and wide receiver Truitt Tollett.

Reece has completed 265 of 368 passes for 3,918 yards with 41 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. Tollett has caught 117 passes for 1,868 yards and 29 touchdowns. Wiedemann is at 1,212 yards and 22 touchdowns on 168 carries.

Conaway said the Saints have been consistent all season.

"It's been about being able to run the football. It's been about being able to throw the ball," Conaway said. "Our quarterback is our field general. We tell our QBs, you've got to be a great leader, you've got to make great decisions, and you've got to be accurate. If you don't do that, our offense will not be productive."

In the Saints' past three playoff games, Wiedemann has rushed for 10 touchdowns. He had four-touchdown games against Pocahontas and Nashville before scoring twice Friday at Crossett.

"He's been phenomenal," Conaway said.

The Saints have an opportunity to win their eighth state championship Friday. Conaway, who is 60-17 in his sixth season as coach, was Shiloh Christian's offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach from 2004-07 when the Saints won a state title in 2006 and lost a state title in 2007.

Conaway said he is looking forward to the challenge of facing the Senators.

"All of them are special," Conaway said. "I've won one and lost one. I understand what it feels like when you win it. I understand what it feels like when you lose it.

"To be able to do it again, it's going to be real special for our school, our community and our Shiloh family. We're looking forward to it. It's going to be a lot of fun."

