WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

ASU routs UAPB

Trailing 20-18 after the first quarter, Arkansas State University outscored the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff 63-40 over the final three quarters in a 81-60 victory at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro on Monday night.

Leading 35-34 with 2:14 left in the second quarter, the Red Wolves outscored the Golden Lions 8-1 to take a 43-35 halftime lead. Jada Ford sparked the run with consecutive three-pointers and Maggie Mahan closed it out with two free throws with six seconds left in the half.

Peyton Martin led the Red Wolves (3-5) with 18 points and nine rebounds. Payton Tennison added 15 points. Morgan Wallace added 13 points and 7 rebound, and Jireh Washington had 11 points.

Kyeonia Harris and Jayla Atmore led UAPB (0-7) with 18 points.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Bush back from portal

A source with knowledge of the situation said Monday that University of Arkansas freshman defensive back Devin Bush has withdrawn his name from the NCAA transfer portal and intends to ask new Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman for reinstatement to the team.

Bush had announced plans in mid-October to enter the portal after playing sparingly the first half of the season. The 4-star recruit from New Orleans was the No. 16 ranked cornerback in the country by ESPN in the signing class of 2019.

Bush played in two games with a moderate number of snaps against Ole Miss and San Jose State and preserved his redshirt this season. He is close friends with starting nickel back Greg Brooks Jr., who appeared to show strong support for the hiring of Pittman on Sunday via social media.

-- Tom Murphy

Arkansas' Harris named to All-SEC team

University of Arkansas senior linebacker De'Jon Harris was named to the Associated Press' All-SEC second team Monday.

Harris finished the season with 101 tackles, including 6.5 for loss and 1 sack. He forced 2 fumbles and recovered 2, and had 2 pass breakups.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Second half lifts Arkansas Tech

Arkansas Tech University trailed 36-33 at halftime to Jarvis Christian, but outscored the visitors 60-35 in the second half for a 93-71 victory Monday night.

Arkansas Tech (6-2) shot 70% in the second half in putting the game away while holding Jarvis Christian to 32.1% in the second half.

Kevin McNeal led the Wonder Boys with 20 points and nine rebounds. R.J. Glasper added 18 points.

MEN'S SOCCER

Harding's Ramos receives regional honor

Harding University senior midfielder Christian Ramos was named to the first team of the NCAA Division II All-Central Region by United Soccer Coaches on Monday.

Ramos scored a career-high 17 goals, including four game-winning goals, in 17 games. He concluded his career with 34 goals and nine assists.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Harding's Welch earns regional honor

Harding University junior midfielder Emma Welch received third team NCAA Division II All-Central Region honors Monday from the United Soccer Coaches.

Welch scored two goals and had a team-high five assists in 19 games. She earned first-team All-Great American Conference honors, tying for fourth in the conference in assists.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 12/10/2019