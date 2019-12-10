Suspect in shooting of LR girl arrested, faces felony charges

Officers on Sunday arrested one of two men accused of shooting a 5-year-old girl in her back as she rode in her mother's car down a Little Rock street last week, an arrest report said.

Little Rock police arrested Anthony "Beezy" Jerome Williams, 23, on a charge of felony first-degree battery and three charges of committing a terroristic act, the report said.

The Police Department over the weekend identified Williams and 20-year-old Cameron Taylor as the men who seriously injured the child after firing several shots at a passing vehicle on Dec. 5 on Warren Drive.

Williams was in the Pulaski County jail without bail Monday evening.

Little Rock police responded at 6:02 p.m. on Thursday to Colonial Parc Apartments at 5813 Baseline Road, where a woman reported that her daughter had been shot. The girl, who was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle with her 9-year-old brother, was transported to Arkansas Children's Hospital, where she was stabilized.

The woman told police that someone shot at her vehicle multiple times as she pulled out of her apartment complex on Warren Drive. The woman drove to her mother's residence in Colonial Parc Apartments, where her daughter began complaining of pain in her lower back.

Williams' arrest report identifies him as the man who pulled the trigger.

Officers found six 9mm shell casings near the exit for Autumn Park Apartments, and they identified Williams and Taylor as possible suspects from nearby surveillance footage.

First-degree battery, a class B felony, carries a sentence of up to 30 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $15,000. Two of the three terroristic act charges are also Class B felonies, according to the report. One charge of terroristic acts is a Class Y felony, which carries a sentence of 10 to 40 years or life in prison.

Williams was on probation at the time of the shooting from a conviction earlier this year, according to court records. On April 22, he negotiated a guilty plea to charges of theft by receiving of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to five years on probation.

On Jan. 23, he negotiated a guilty plea to charges of aggravated assault, fleeing and theft by receiving. He was sentenced to five years on probation and a fine.

Williams' 2019 convictions broke the parole sentence on a third conviction. Williams pleaded guilty to theft by receiving in December 2018 and was sentenced to one year in jail, with 335 days of that sentence suspended, according to court records.

Williams' court date is set for Dec. 24.

Metro on 12/10/2019