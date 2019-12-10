Willekes' moment shared with coach

Michigan State's Kenny Willekes signals against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 19-16. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

SPRINGDALE -- There was a first at the 10th annual Burlsworth Trophy presentation Monday.

Michigan State's Mark Dantonio became the first head coach of a finalist to attend the luncheon.

Spartans senior defensive end Kenny Willekes was a finalist along with Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship and California safety and kick returner Ashtyn Davis for the award that goes to the nation's top player who began his career as a walk-on.

"Every time that we've had an opportunity to win a national award, I've made the journey along with our players," said Dantonio, who has a 113-57 record in 13 seasons at Michigan State. "What a journey Kenny's been on over the course of five years with us.

"So I'm making that journey down here with him, win or lose. He's a tremendous young man, and I wanted to be here for him."

Willekes won the Burlsworth Trophy, which is named in honor of the late Brandon Burlsworth, who began his University of Arkansas career as a walk-on and ended it as an All-American guard in 1998.

"It means a lot that Coach Dantonio is here, especially during a recruiting period," Willekes said. "It shows what kind of guy he is."

Willekes, 6-4 and 260 pounds, is an All-Big Ten first-team pick with 220 career tackles, including a Michigan State record 49 1/2 for losses totaling 193 yards. This season he has 69 tackles, with 14 1/2 for losses of 67 yards.

"All three guys here have done some really superlative things," Dantonio said of the Burlsworth Trophy finalists. "So for Kenny to win is a big statement. We're very appreciative."

Dantonio said he was impressed by the crowd at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center.

"It's a first-class event and very well supported," he said. "It's such a great trophy, such a great reason to have an award."

Willekes was put on scholarship in the spring of 2017 as a redshirt sophomore.

"It meant the world to me," he said. "Coach Dantonio gave me a scholarship in front of the whole team. That was a moment I'll remember forever."

Willekes rewarded Dantonio's confidence by becoming a starter for the 2017 season and making 73 tackles -- 14 1/2 for losses of 42 yards.

"Kenny was a little bit undersized initially, 215 or 220 pounds," Dantonio said. "But as he got a little bit bigger, he got more explosive and you saw him making plays.

"The tenaciousness that he has every single time he takes the field in practice really rubbed off on everybody else. You could tell he was going to play for us.

"He has true passion, the ability to preserve and fight through things, and the toughness factor. Every time you turn around, he's making somebody else excited. He brings that to our entire football team."

Willekes said he didn't have any scholarship offers from Football Bowl Subdivision teams coming out of Grand Rapids (Mich.) NorthPoint Christian High School, but that Dantonio offered him the chance to walk on and earn a scholarship.

"I've always wanted to play big-time college football," Willekes said. "It was a dream of mine growing up. I had expectations for myself. I wanted to be great. But for it to actually come to fruition, I'm very thankful."

Willekes' grandparents, Dan and Mary Wiersma, attended Monday's luncheon.

"It's such a great thing. We just can't believe it," Dan Wiersma said of his grandson winning the Burlsworth Trophy. "When he walked on at Michigan State, we thought, 'Ah, we don't know if you're doing the right thing or not.' But he's a hard worker, and he's pressed on and never gave up on his dream."

Willekes said it was inspirational to learn more about Burlsworth and watch the movie Greater about his life.

"Brandon set the bar for what a walk-on should truly be," Willekes said. "Watching the movie opened my eyes to what a special person he was. He impacted everyone around him, and that is much bigger than the game of football.

"To be able to carry on his legacy -- and to represent walk-ons from around the country -- is a real honor."

Willekes said that before he earned a scholarship, he used to meet frequently with Dantonio.

"Coach Dantonio took me into his office multiple times my freshman and sophomore year," Willekes said. "Most head coaches don't even know who the walk-ons are.

"But he'd sit me down and talk to me about life and what it truly means to be a man. For that, I'm forever grateful to him."

Dantonio said he didn't give Willekes special treatment.

"Every single football player on our team is a member of our family," Dantonio said. "All 120 of them, and I'm going to know every one of them."

Sports on 12/10/2019