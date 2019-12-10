FOOTBALL

Cowboys waive kicker

The Dallas Cowboys have waived struggling kicker Brett Maher and replaced him with eight-year veteran Kai Forbath. Maher is the only kicker in NFL history with three field goals of at least 60 yards, but the Cowboys couldn’t count on him for the shorter ones. In his second season, Maher was just 1 of 5 in the 40- to 49-yard range, had two more misses at 30-39 yards and has an NFL-high 10 misses this season. The Cowboys had Forbath on their roster during the offseason in 2012, cutting him that spring before he joined Washington and led the NFL at 94% by making 17 of 18 kicks as a rookie that season. Forbath kicked for New England on Dec. 1 this season, making a 23-yarder while missing one of two extra points in the Patriots’ 28-22 loss at Houston.

Richburg out for year

The San Francisco 49ers lost center Weston Richburg to a season-ending knee injury and cornerback Richard Sherman and defensive end Dee Ford for multiple games with injured hamstrings in Sunday’s victory at New Orleans. Richburg suffered a torn right patellar tendon after colliding with teammate Mike Person. Sherman will miss a couple of weeks but could return for the season finale after hurting his right hamstring late in the game. Ford re-injured his hamstring after just four plays and likely won’t be back until the playoffs.

Falcons lose WR, CB

Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley and cornerback Desmond Trufant will miss the rest of the season after getting hurt Sunday against Carolina. Coach Dan Quinn confirmed Monday that both players are done for the year and are expected to make full recoveries. Ridley caught 63 passes this year for 886 yards and 7 touchdowns. Trufant had a career-best four interceptions despite missing four games with a toe injury.

Surgery for Vinatieri

The Indianapolis Colts announced Monday that kicker Adam Vinatieri will have season-ending surgery for an injury he attempted to play through all season after first experiencing soreness in the knee at training camp. Coach Frank Reich said team doctors had monitored Vinatieri throughout the season. The NFL’s career scoring leader repeatedly refused to say that the injury played any part in an uncharacteristic season in which he missed a league-high 14 kicks — six extra points and eight field goals. In addition to holding the scoring record with 2,673 points, Vinatieri also holds the league record with 599 field goals made in his career. The Colts claimed rookie kicker Chase McLaughlin off waivers last week, and he made all of his extra points and two of three field goals in Sunday’s loss at Tampa Bay.

Bears lose LB

The Chicago Bears played almost all of their victory Thursday over the Dallas Cowboys without injured linebacker Roquan Smith, and now they’ll have to finish the season without him. Bears Coach Matt Nagy said Monday that Smith suffered a torn pectoral muscle and will go on season-ending injured reserve. Smith was the Bears’ eighth pick of the 2018 draft and has been a starter since early last year. He leads the Bears this season with 100 tackles, including 65 unassisted.

Redskins RB out

Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice will at least miss Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a left knee injury. Pending the results of an MRI, it could be longer. On Monday, interim Coach Bill Callahan on Monday ruled out Guice, who suffered the injury during Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers. It’s the same knee in which Guice tore the ACL during a preseason game in August 2018.

Bobo to South Carolina

South Carolina is hiring ex-Colorado State coach Mike Bobo as its new offensive coordinator. Bobo has spent the past five seasons at Colorado State, going 28-35. He had taken the team to three consecutive bowl games before going 3-9 and 4-8 the past two seasons. He resigned last week. Bobo, 45, was teammates with South Carolina Coach Will Muschamp in 1993 and 1994.

USF gets Scott

South Florida has hired Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott to become the Bulls’ next head coach. The school announced the move Monday. Scott is expected to remain on staff with No. 3 Clemson throughout its College Football Playoff run.

BASKETBALL

WKU center out for year

Western Kentucky center Charles Bassey will miss the remainder of this season after fracturing his left knee Saturday against Arkansas. The 6-11, 230-pound sophomore sustained the injury late in the second half of the Hilltoppers’ 86-79 overtime victory against the Razorbacks. WKU said in a release that Bassey will have surgery to repair a tibial plateau fracture today in Houston and will have an estimated recovery time of six to nine months. The Lagos, Nigeria, native entered the game averaging 15.9 points and 9.6 rebounds per game and had scored 10 points before the injury.

No Houston do-over

The Houston Rockets won’t get a do-over after officials wrongly disallowed a slam dunk by James Harden in a double-overtime loss to the San Antonio Spurs, even though the NBA has disciplined the officials who got the call wrong and botched the aftermath by not allowing Houston to challenge. The league announced Monday that it has denied the Rockets’ protest of last Tuesday’s game, which the Spurs won 135-133. A successful protest, which is rare, would result in part of the game being replayed. Harden’s dunk with 7:50 remaining in regulation was so forceful that, after the ball cleared the net, it looped around the basket and upward, creating the appearance that it wasn’t a made basket. Crew chief James Capers said after the game that, “in fact it did clear the net and should have been a successful field goal.” The Rockets challenged the call after a timeout, but officials ruled that Houston had exceeded the 30-second time limit for challenges. But the league said Monday the officials got that wrong, too, because the 30-second limit should only apply when the challenge is made during a mandatory timeout or a timeout. Despite those officiating errors, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver determined that the Rockets “had sufficient time to overcome the error during the remainder of the fourth quarter and two subsequent overtime periods, and thus the extraordinary remedy of granting a game protest was not warranted,” the league said in a statement. The Rockets were leading 102-89 when officials waved off the dunk, but San Antonio rallied after the botched call. The NBA, which has only granted three protests filed by teams in league history, said all three game officials have been disciplined but did not say how.

NC State challenges charges

North Carolina State is challenging NCAA charges based on allegations that an Adidas representative paid $40,000 to the family of former basketball star Dennis Smith Jr. through a former Wolfpack assistant coach to ensure Smith’s commitment to the school. N.C. State argues that the NCAA has not proven money was actually provided to Smith or his family, noting that Smith — who entered the NBA Draft after one year — denied receiving money in an interview with the school earlier this year. The school released its response Monday to four violations filed in July by the NCAA in the wake of college basketball’s corruption scandal. A key element of those charges was court testimony last year by government witness T.J. Gassnola that he delivered $40,000 to former Wolfpack assistant coach Orlando Early intended for Smith’s family in 2015. The NCAA has alleged that Gassnola was acting as an outside consultant for Adidas — which has an apparel deal with the school — with the goal to “ensure Smith’s commitment” to the Wolf-pack. But the school’s response questions Gassnola’s credibility and states there is no corroborating evidence to support his “vague testimony.” Additionally, the school argues that $40,000 wired to Gassnola in October 2015 came from Martin Fox, described as someone “affiliated with professional basketball player agents and business managers” with no apparent relationship with Adidas. N.C. State is the first case tied to college basketball’s corruption scandal to make its way through the NCAA infractions process. Kansas also faces NCAA charges after being named in a federal criminal case involving improper payments to recruits and their families, which grew out of an FBI investigation into Adidas.