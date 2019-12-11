3 Arkansas police officers hit by vehicle during traffic stop

Three Batesville police officers were injured after a vehicle struck them Tuesday night during a traffic stop, authorities said.

Officers pulled over a vehicle around 11:40 p.m. on Harrison Street near Sears, according to a news release from the Batesville Police Department. While taking the driver of that vehicle into custody, a separate vehicle hit three officers on scene, police said.

The officers were taken to White River Medical Center for treatment, according to the release. No additional information on their names or conditions was immediately available.

