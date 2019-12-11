Anderson wants wins from bowls

Arkansas State Coach Blake Anderson argues a call during a 47- 28 loss to Louisiana Tech in the 2015 New Orleans Bowl. The Red Wolves have made nine consecutive bowl games, which is a streak Anderson doesn’t take lightly. But he said he’s not happy with the fact his team has won one bowl game in his five years at Arkansas State. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)

JONESBORO -- Few programs across the country have been to more bowl games consecutively than Arkansas State University.

The Red Wolves' nine-year bowl streak ranks third among Group of 5 teams and 14th nationally.

It's one of the top recruiting tools ASU Coach Blake Anderson and his staff have at their disposal. This decade has proven that getting to a bowl game is the new norm in Jonesboro.

"We don't want to lose that legacy, and our kids understand that," Anderson said in a news conference Monday. "Winning seasons and bowl streaks, winning championships, that's what you got to hang your hat on in the Group of 5. Until the system changes, you got to keep hanging your hat on those, you got to keep accomplishing those goals every year."

But winning those bowl games is another story.

Most bowls are about the overall experience for players, brand exposure for programs and generating revenue. Most of the time the stakes are minimal.

But Anderson is the first to admit he's not pleased the Red Wolves have captured only one bowl victory in five tries during his tenure. ASU (7-5) is set to face Florida International (6-6) in the Camellia Bowl on Dec. 21 in Montgomery, Ala.

"We've wanted to win every bowl game. Let me say that again -- we have wanted to win and have prepared to win every bowl game since we've been here," Anderson said. "But there are a lot of circumstances involved."

Anderson alluded to concerns over emotional letdowns as to reasons why ASU has dropped its past two bowl appearances. He referenced the 32-25 loss in the final seconds to Troy at home in the 2017 regular-season finale, one that cost ASU a share of the Sun Belt Conference title. He noted that last year his program was dealing with the recent news of his late wife Wendy's second cancer diagnosis after the Red Wolves again came up short of a Sun Belt title game berth.

"I'm disappointed with how we played [in the Arizona Bowl] a year ago," Anderson said. "I was very open with everybody that I felt like that what was going on with me and Wendy was a distraction and that I did a poor job."

Anderson said all his team needs for motivation this time around is to look at the regular-season finale Nov. 29 -- a 34-30 loss to a South Alabama team that had entered 1-10 and without a win in Sun Belt play.

"They know we should've won that game and should've overcome what was going on," Anderson said. "I think just the opportunity to play again together and just how close this group has gotten, it's been nothing but positive. From the response I've gotten, these guys are excited."

Familiar faces

Blake Anderson said Monday that he didn't know much about Florida International's team, although he does know Panthers Coach Butch Davis and two members of his staff well.

Anderson and his wife spent some time with Davis during an Adidas trip a few years ago.

Two FIU staff members also played under Anderson while he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at North Carolina from 2012-13.

FIU tight ends coach, and Davis' son, Drew, and cornerbacks coach Bryn Renner were both quarterbacks at UNC. Renner started for UNC from 2011-13, while Davis was a walk-on in 2012 before transferring.

"I've already heard from both of them," Anderson said. "That'll be unique."

Butch Davis, a University of Arkansas player and a former Fayetteville High School defensive coordinator, was the head coach at UNC from 2007-10. He spent a number of years coaching in the NFL as well, first as an assistant for the Dallas Cowboys from 1989-94 and then as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns from 2001-04.

In three seasons at FIU, Davis is 23-15 overall and 14-10 in conference play, including a win in the Bahamas Bowl last year.

"I know they're well-coached," Anderson said. "Butch Davis does a great job."

Recruiting grind

The downside of playing in an early bowl game is the extra pressure it puts on coaches in recruiting while simultaneously having to prepare for a bowl. The early signing period is Dec. 18-20, which is right before the Camellia Bowl.

Blake Anderson was on the road recruiting last week and said he has multiple visits again this week before ASU starts bowl practice Thursday.

Many other ASU assistants have been out recruiting. Both offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf and defensive coordinator David Duggan were on the road Monday as Anderson addressed the media in Jonesboro.

"You've got to multitask really, really well," Anderson said. "We've done it before and been successful. We've done it before and not gotten the job done. So we'll try to find the balance of those two and do a better job at it."

ASU's 2020 class has 11 commitments and is ranked eighth in the Sun Belt and 105th nationally.

Anderson said the Red Wolves have about four to five spots left they can fill. Cornerback, wide receiver and offensive line are notable areas of need.

Fletcher's status

Blake Anderson said that sophomore safety Antonio Fletcher is questionable to play in the bowl game.

Fletcher has been playing through a shoulder injury that will require surgery, but Anderson is unsure whether the safety will get through one more game. Fletcher will be further evaluated this week.

"It affected him in the [South Alabama] game the other day significantly," Anderson said. "Just don't know where we're at. We'll have to make a decision with the doctors and him this week as we kind of get back going."

Anderson also said he isn't expecting anyone who's been out for a prolonged period this season to be back for the bowl.

Arkansas State

(7-5, 5-3 Sun Belt)

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT

Aug. 31 SMU L, 37-30

Sept. 7 at UNLV W, 43-17

Sept. 14 at Georgia L, 55-0

Sept. 21 S. Illinois W, 41-28

Sept. 28 at Troy* W, 50-43

Oct. 5 at Georgia State* L, 52-38

Oct. 17 La.-Lafayette* L, 37-20

Oct. 26 Texas State* W, 38-14

Nov. 2 at La.-Monroe* W, 48-41

Nov. 16 Coastal Carolina* W, 28-27

Nov. 23 Georgia Southern* W, 38-33

Nov. 29 at South Alabama* L, 34-30

Dec. 21 Fla. International^ 4:30 p.m.

*Sun Belt Conference game

^ Camellia Bowl

In this file photo Butch Davis speaks after being named FIU head football coach Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016 in Miami. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

