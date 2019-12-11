Arkansas singer Marybeth Byrd eliminated from 'The Voice' ahead of finale

Arkansas singer Marybeth Byrd was eliminated Tuesday night during the semifinals of competition show The Voice.
Byrd, of Armorel, narrowly avoided elimination last week but did not earn enough viewer votes this week to be saved.
Her final solo performance on the show was a rendition of “Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood.
Y’all...This inspiring experience has given me life long friendships, tools to make steps toward a musical career, even more passion for music, and has helped me realize how important it is to ALWAYS stay true to myself. I’m so proud of Jake, Rose, Katie and Ricky for making it to the finale, because they are so deserving with their hearts of gold. I love y’all TO THE MOON. Thank you, John, for teaching me so many important skills and for being an awesome friend away from home. I’ve grown so much as an artist and as a person. This isn’t the end of me, it’s only the beginning...Stay tuned for after the holidays Byrd Watchers. My next chapter awaits...New music and more gigs are coming your way! Thank y’all so much for loving and supporting me. I appreciate it with all of my heart 💗 I can’t wait to go back home to my Arkansas! #TheVoice17 #StayTuned #ByrdWatchers #TeamHoot #TeamKatie #TeamRicky #TeamRose
Four remaining contestants will compete next week for the grand prize including a cash award and a recording contract.
The final episodes of the season will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Monday and 8 p.m. Tuesday.