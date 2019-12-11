Arkansas singer Marybeth Byrd eliminated from 'The Voice' ahead of finale

A general view of the set of "The Voice" is seen in Culver City, Calif., Friday, Oct. 28, 2011. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Arkansas singer Marybeth Byrd was eliminated Tuesday night during the semifinals of competition show The Voice.

Byrd, of Armorel, narrowly avoided elimination last week but did not earn enough viewer votes this week to be saved.

Her final solo performance on the show was a rendition of “Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood.

Four remaining contestants will compete next week for the grand prize including a cash award and a recording contract.

The final episodes of the season will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Monday and 8 p.m. Tuesday.