Chief rebukes senators on violence act inaction

In remarks to reporters outside a medical examiner's office, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo slammed Republican leaders for failing for months to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act, specifically calling out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn for not supporting a provision that would prohibit dating partners convicted of domestic violence from possessing firearms.

Just two days earlier, Sgt. Christopher Brewster was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic violence call.

Acevedo accused McConnell, Cruz and Cornyn of being too afraid to support the provision because of retribution from the National Rifle Association.

"We all know in law enforcement that one of the biggest reasons that the Senate and Mitch McConnell and John Cornyn and Ted Cruz are not ... getting the Violence Against Women Act [reauthorized] is because the NRA doesn't like the fact that we want to take firearms out of the hands of boyfriends who abuse their girlfriends," Acevedo said Monday.

"And who killed our sergeant? A boyfriend abusing his girlfriend," he added.

Arturo Solis, who is suspected of beating his girlfriend the night Brewster, 32, responded to the 911 call, has a past domestic violence conviction involving a partner in 2015, records show.

Drew Brandewie, a spokesman for Cornyn, argued that Acevedo's decision to invoke the "boyfriend loophole" provision in relation to Solis' case was moot, given that there are already laws preventing people convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence of buying guns, including in Texas.

"So the 'loophole' he spent so much time blaming Sens. Cornyn and Cruz for didn't apply because [Solis] already wasn't supposed to own a gun," Brandewie said in an email to The Washington Post.

A spokesman for Cruz told local TV station KHOU that the senator has spent many years "helping lead the fight to ensure that violent criminals -- and especially sexual predators who target women and children -- face the very strictest punishment," adding that he is reviewing the Violence Against Women Act.

Acevedo's comments come as Democrats and Republicans in the Senate are at odds over which version of the Violence Against Women Act to move forward with. The law, which provides grants and funding for domestic-violence prevention programs, was passed in 1994 but expired in February.

The House reauthorized an expanded version of the act in the spring to include the provision that would prohibit romantic partners convicted of domestic violence or stalking from possessing firearms -- closing the "boyfriend loophole." Under current federal law, the gun safety provision applies only to spouses or ex-spouses, people who live together or have children together -- but not dating partners. In the House, 33 Republicans broke ranks to vote to reauthorize the expanded version of the bill.

But the NRA came out in strong opposition, promising repercussions in the form of downgraded ratings for any Republican who voted for the "boyfriend loophole" version of the Violence Against Women Act. In an interview with The New York Times, a spokeswoman for the NRA called that provision a "poison pill," arguing that it was "too broad and ripe for abuse."

Sens. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, reached an impasse last month in negotiating a Senate version of the Violence Against Women Act, deciding to go their separate ways. Saying the House bill had no chance of gaining bipartisan support in the GOP-controlled Senate, Ernst put forth her own version that eliminated the "boyfriend loophole" provision. Ernst pitched the bill as offering more funding for survivors and more resources for rape victims. Feinstein, meanwhile, went on to introduce the House's version that kept the gun safety provision.

Cornyn, a co-sponsor of Ernst's bill, has voiced strong support for the Violence Against Women Act -- but not for the "boyfriend loophole" version.

Cornyn and Acevedo traded barbs on Twitter about this same disagreement just a week ago, before Brewster's death. On Twitter, Acevedo blamed McConnell, Cornyn and Cruz for inaction, urging them to "lock yourselves in a room" and not come out until a deal was complete.

Cornyn fired back on Twitter, "Unfortunately, important legislation like this has fallen casualty to impeachment mania."

On Monday, Acevedo said that "with all due respect," he didn't want to hear "it's about impeachment" because it's about the NRA instead.

"You're either here for women and children and our daughters and our sisters and our aunts, or you're here for the NRA," Acevedo said. "So I don't want to see their little smug faces talking about how much they care about law enforcement when I'm burying a sergeant because they don't want to p*** off the NRA.

"Make up your minds," the police chief continued. "Whose side are you on? Gun manufacturers? The gun lobby? Or the children that are getting gunned down in this country every single day?"

A Section on 12/11/2019