Little Rock issues survey on single-use plastic bags

Little Rock is asking residents and visitors to weigh in on single-use plastic bags with an online survey.

The questionnaire from the city’s sustainability office asks what programs the respondent would support in furthering the city’s efforts to reduce litter and waste generated by single-use plastic bags, such as grocery bags.

The options include a citywide ban, a 10-cent checkout fee on plastic and paper bags, additional drop-off locations for plastic bag recycling, and greater customer access to reusable bags.

It also asks about people’s reusable bag habits when shopping, what prevents people from using them and how they would respond to a ban or fee.

The survey will be open until Jan. 10, city sustainability officer Melinda Glasgow said in an email Tuesday.

Ward 3 City Director Kathy Webb, who serves as a liaison to the Little Rock Sustainability Commission, said the survey had received about 600 responses in the first few hours it was online.

Webb said the commission had not yet discussed what might be done with any revenues if the city did opt to levy a charge for the bags.

A link to the survey is available at littlerock.gov/for-residents/sustainability/.