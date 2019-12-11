Davis first official hire to Pittman's staff

Brad Davis has spent five seasons coaching offensive line in the SEC, most recently for two years at Missouri. ( Missouri Tigers )

FAYETTEVILLE — Brad Davis signed an offer letter on Monday that will pay him $550,000 per year to work as an assistant coach at the University of Arkansas.

Davis, 39, became the first official assistant coaching hire for new University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman.

A native of Baton Rouge, La., who played on the University of Oklahoma’s 2000 National Championship team, Davis has worked the last two seasons as offensive line coach at Missouri. Prior to that, he was offensive line coach at Florida.

Davis was the graduate assistant on the offensive line at North Carolina in 2008 during Pittman’s tenure as offensive line coach with the Tar Heels (2007-11).

Davis has been making recruiting visits with Pittman and defensive line coach Steve Caldwell since Pittman’s introduction as the 34th head coach at Arkansas on Monday.

The term of Davis’ deal has not been established, pending the completion of his formal employment agreement.