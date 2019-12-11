ESPN 300 O-lineman ready to check out Arkansas again

ESPN's No. 6 offensive guard in the nation is looking forward to visiting Arkansas again this weekend.

Offensive lineman Marcus Henderson, 6-4, 315 pounds, of Memphis University High School, visited Arkansas in June of 2018 and earlier this year. He plans to arrive for an official visit on Friday.

Razorbacks offensive line coach Brad Davis joined coach Sam Pittman’s staff this week after a stint at Missouri. Davis made an in-home visit with Henderson and his family on Wednesday.

“The visit with coach Davis went well,” Henderson said. “He was back in town to see me sometime last week and he told me that he would be by to see me and recruit me wherever he ended up going.”

Offensive lineman Ray Curry Jr., 6-5, 315 pounds, of Memphis White Station, will also visit Friday and Saturday before leaving for a visit to Missouri.

“He made it clear that I was a priority along with Ray Curry and that he believed in us from the beginning and is still here,” said Henderson of Davis.

Henderson has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Missouri, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida, Auburn, Louisville, LSU, Tennessee and numerous others.

ESPN also rates him a 4-star prospect and the No. 164 overall prospect in the nation. Henderson, whose grandmother lives in Little Rock and is a big Razorbacks fan, said the hiring of Pittman also makes Arkansas attractive.

“Sam Pittman, a highly respected coach is what has really sparked my interest back with Arkansas,” Henderson said.