High school basketball roundups

BOYS

ATKINS 72, BOONEVILLE 57 Eli Roberson had 25 points and Mike Dunagan scored 22 for Atkins (4-0). Jacob Herrara finished with 15 points while Zac Costa had 12 for Booneville (4-4). Mason Goers added 10.

DUMAS 74, HELENA-WEST HELENA 56 Kylin James had 19 points and Chris Harris added 14 for Dumas (3-0). Tamarja Parkers scored 11 points and D.J. Russell finished with 10 for Dumas.

IZARD COUNTY 89, COTTER 44 Senior forward Justus Cooper scored 18 points and junior forward Caleb Faulkner had 17 as Izard County (11-3) rolled. Coby Everett, a junior guard, added 15 points and Gunner Gleghorn, a sophomore guard, ended with 10.

FOUNTAIN LAKE 45, JESSIEVILLE 39 Trailing 18-15 at halftime, host Fountain Lake (6-3) outscored Jessieville (3-4) 30-21 in the second half to come away with a victory. Andrew Overton led Fountain Lake with 16 points, while Colton McMullen added 11 and Landin Kizer chipped in with 10.

LIBERTY, MO. 59, CALICO ROCK 49 Sophomore guard Daniel Stephen scored 13 points and forward J.D. Mitchell, also a sophomore, had 12 in a 10-point loss for Calico Rock (2-8). Junior forward Zeb Cornman ended with 16 points and senior guard Jaris Acklin had 15 for Liberty (3-0). Sophomore guard Deion Lee added 10.

MAMMOTH SPRING 75, KOSHKONONG, MO. 31 Senior guard Alex Mero poured in 32 points for Mammoth Spring (6-6) in its blowout in the Battle of the Border. Junior guard Zack Flynn had 12 points, and junior guard Cole Young added 11.

STRONG 75, HERMITAGE 56 Derrion Davis scored 25 points and grabbed 8 rebounds while Emauri Newton had 24 points and 8 steals for Strong (2-5). Byron Maze chipped in with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

TUCKERMAN 55, NEWPORT 54 Cameron Jones hit a basket as time expired to lift Tuckerman (6-4), which got 18 points and 10 rebounds from Ben Keton. Jones ended with 17 points.

GIRLS

HARRISON 65, POTTSVILLE 63 Junior guard Brynn Oleson scored 16 points and senior guard Kenzie Parker had 15 for Harrison (4-1).

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 66, LAKE HAMILTON 46 Senior Ashton Price and sophomore Isis Isom each scored 13 pionts to lead Little Rock Christian to victory. Junior Taylor Humphreys scored 22 to lead Lake Hamilton. Sophomore Hayleigh Wyrick scored 11.

LONOKE 60, MILLS 48 Sophomore forward Kaleigh Thompson had 23 points and 20 rebounds as Lonoke (2-3) overcame 43 turnovers to win on the road. Sophomore Carley Bryant added 14 points for the Lady Jackrabbits, who hit 24 of their 54 shots and piled up 43 rebounds. Sophomore guard Judith Woods scored 23 points for Mills (0-8), which shot 16 of 56 from the floor. Sophomore guard Alayzah Foster added 13 points.

MAYFLOWER 53, LITTLE ROCK FAIR 30 Mayflower led 23-2 after one quarter and 43-7 at halftime en route to a victory over the host Lady War Eagles. Mayflower (5-1) took its starters out after one quarter, and they left again with 5:37 to play in the third quarter with a 49-10 lead. Kamiah Turner (10) and Jenna McMillen (8) led Mayflower early, but Mason Otts ended up as the leading scorer after 12 second-quarter points. Fair (1-5) outscored Mayflower 23-10 in the second half.

SALEM 60, KOSHKONONG, MO. 37 Senior forward Madison Sellars had 18 points and junior center Amber Yates scored 15 for Salem (3-0) in its victory.

THAYER, MO. 43, CALICO ROCK 41 Senior guard Kaylee Pool had 15 points and senior forward Emma Mitchell had 14 for Calico Rock (5-9), but Thayer held on to win. Junior forward Shelby Coursey scored a game-high 23 points for Thayer (2-2).

Sports on 12/11/2019