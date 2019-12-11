Lake Hamilton fends off youthful LR Christian

Senior guard Adjani Winston scored 23 points in Lake Hamilton's 59-53 victory over Little Rock Christian at Warrior Gymnasium in Little Rock on Tuesday night.

"This win was big for us," Lake Hamilton Coach Scotty Pennington said. "It was big to come on the road in a kind of conference-game atmosphere and find a way to win."

Lake Hamilton (7-1) led by 14 points twice in the second half, the last after Winston hit two free throws for a 48-34 lead with 5:50 left in the fourth quarter, but Little Rock Christian battled back.

Two free throws by senior forward William Wood pulled the Warriors within 55-46 with 1:32 left. It was 57-53 after a layup by sophomore Logan Bevans with 12.8 seconds left.

"Our seniors are a little tougher," Little Rock Christian Coach Clarence Finley said. "They're not as skilled as our young players, but we got them in there when we needed them."

Sophomore Creed Williamson led Little Rock Christian (3-4) with 13 points. Senior forward Sam Scott scored 11. Freshman guards Layden Blocker and Scottie Hightower scored 10 apiece.

Williamson is the son of former Arkansas All-American Corliss Williamson, in his first season as a volunteer assistant at Christian.

"Coach Finley does a great job," Pennington said. "His teams are very well-coached. They are young, but boy, they're talented. Everybody better take their shot now, because, in a season or two, they're not going to want to play Little Rock Christian."

The first quarter started with a combined six missed shots and three turnovers, a drought broken with a three-pointer by Scott for the Warriors.

Little Rock Christian led 7-1 after freshman Layden Blocker's layup with 3:14 left in the first quarter.

Two possessions later, a three-pointer by Hightower gave the Warriors a 10-4 lead, but Lake Hamilton responded with a five-point run completed by senior guard Alexander Milstead's free throw to pull within 10-9.

The score was tied 13-13 two minutes into the second quarter after Winston's layup.

"I thought Adjani played great tonight," Pennington said.

A three-point play by senior guard Malique Hill gave Lake Hamilton the lead for keeps at 16-13 with 5:38 left in the second quarter.

Hill finished with 19 points for Lake Hamilton. Milstead scored 12.

Lake Hamilton pulled away to a 25-19 halftime lead.

"We're really young, but I really love our team," Finley said. "They're young, but they're weak, so I have got to get them stronger. Some of them are still playing at a ninth-grade level, but we're trying to get them to practice at a high level. We're starting to take some steps."

