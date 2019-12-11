LR Fair prevails; Mayflower impresses

Class 3A Mayflower didn't visit Little Rock Fair's gym Tuesday night just to see if it could hold its own against one of the state's top Class 5A basketball programs.

"We came in here expecting to win," Coach Brent Stallings said.

The Eagles came up short, losing 52-48, but Fair Coach Charlie Johnson said Mayflower will be a team to be reckoned with down the road.

"You don't just walk out on the court and beat 'em now," Johnson said.

One of the big reasons Mayflower (7-1) can compete with teams above its classification, as well as those in its own class, is the presence of 6-6 junior center Braxtyn McCuien.

It was McCuien who kept the Eagles in the game, scoring 17 of his game-high 20 points in the first 21/2 quarters.

McCuien's rebound basket with 4:26 to go in the third quarter gave Mayflower a 32-30 lead, but the War Eagles put a lid on McCuien for most of the final 12 minutes.

"They did a good job on him," Stallings said. "They figured it out."

Fair wrangled a 34-32 lead after three quarters and gradually pulled away -- building a 10-point lead with 1:00 left -- behind Jamerson Bracey's 12 second-half points.

Nolan Young led Fair with 14 points and James Lawrence scored 12.

What did the War Eagles (4-1) do differently to slow down McCuien?

"What we should have been doing the first 21/2 quarters -- try and guard him," Johnson said. "That was the only problem, we didn't guard him."

McCuien scored 12 points in the first half, which ended with the score tied at 24-24.

He made two three-pointers, and he had at least one other good look from the outside in the first half.

"Inside, he's too tough for us," Johnson said. "But when he's outside, we can't let him shoot those threes. Nice stroke."

Johnson, who said he had never seen McCuien play before, was asked whether he was he caught off guard a bit.

"Didn't know what I was getting into, right?" he said, smiling. "They're going to be tough to beat."

Stallings said the Eagles will not view Tuesday night's game as a moral victory, but Mayflower will be better because of it.

"This will help us if we make it to state and run into athletic teams, like an Osceola," he said. "This will help us, and we'll learn from it."

Johnson said the War Eagles will learn from the game as well.

"It tells you you can't take anybody lightly," he said. "Just because your name, Little Rock, nobody's scared of you. They're going to come in here and play ball."

Mayflower, which also got 15 points from point guard Jaheim Cummings, certainly did.

"We feel like we can compete with a lot of people, and of course Braxtyn helps with that," Stallings said. "We're disappointed we lost. I wish we could play them again -- have them on the schedule -- over at our place."

