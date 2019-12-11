Little Rock news anchor to give commencement speech

FILE — Donna Terrell, the anchor at Fox 16, is shown in this 2018 file photo.

Donna Terrell, weekday news anchor at KLRT, Fox 16 News in Little Rock, will be the commencement speaker at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on Friday.

Terrell began at Channel 16 in 2004, after working in television news in Detroit, Cleveland, South Bend, Ind., and Battle Creek, Mich.

The event, which is open to the public, is scheduled to begin with a procession at 9:45 a.m. UAPB will hold the event in the Pine Bluff Convention Center arena, 1 Convention Center Drive, off East 8th Avenue, in Pine Bluff.

Commencement will last until mid-afternoon, including a luncheon from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m..

At graduation ceremonies, seating to accommodate those with disabilities will be available on the arena floor for guests using assistive devices or possessing mobility impairments. Due to limited space, only one person can join those seated in the Americans with Disabilities Act section.

The university said it will enforce its clear bag policy. Backpacks, fanny packs and large purses (larger than 10" by 10") are prohibited, according to UAPB.

The following bags will be permitted into the arena but will be inspected at bag check locations before entry:

• Any clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bag no larger than 12x 6x12.

• Any clear plastic freezer bag 1 gallon or smaller.

• Small purses or clutch bags no larger than 5.5 x 8.5 (approximately the size of a hand) with or without a handle or strap can be taken in besides one of the clear plastic bags. Exceptions may be granted for medically necessary items after proper inspection).

Prohibited items include artificial noisemakers, beach balls, balloons, glitter, confetti, streamers, food and beverages, umbrellas, weapons, toilet tissue, alcohol and pets (with the exception of service animals).

More information about Fall 2019 commencement is available at (870) 575-8487.

