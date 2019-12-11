Many in Congress already veterans of impeachment

There are 84 current members of the House and Senate who cast ballots on either President Bill Clinton's 1998 impeachment or on his possible removal in the Senate. Most of those veterans of the Clinton impeachment are Democrats and, therefore, most opposed the articles of impeachment or removal.

There are 41 sitting Democratic members of the House who voted against all four articles targeting Clinton. Another six Democrats who are now senators then served in the House, where they voted against all four articles. One current House Republican, Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., voted against the four articles as well. Republicans were more likely to support impeachment, though 10 current members of Congress (five from each chamber) split their votes on the articles of impeachment.

The Democratic caucus was unified in its opposition to both impeachment and removal in the votes taken in 1998 for impeachment and 1999 for removal.

Republicans were more mixed. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, opposed voting to remove Clinton on the two impeachment counts that reached the Senate. Rep. Collin Peterson, D-Minn., was the most moderate sitting Democrat to vote on the Clinton impeachment. He, too, opposed the articles. Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., who in 1994 had switched to the Republican Party, voted to remove Clinton on both counts.

Republicans had a robust majority in the House in the 105th Congress, about as robust as the Democrats' now. Members could cast dissenting votes with articles of impeachment still passing. Democrats already saw something of a similar phenomenon with the initial vote to formalize the impeachment inquiry. Several Democrats decided against supporting the inquiry joining a unified Republican caucus. Some Democrats in 2019 are expected to similarly defect, with Republicans showing similar party unity to the Democrats 20 years ago.

The shift in impeachment politics is perhaps nowhere better demonstrated than among the six Democratic leaders who announced the charges against Trump on Tuesday and who voted on the Clinton impeachment articles in 1998.

All six voted against each of the four articles targeting Clinton.

