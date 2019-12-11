Mills gets rolling, routs Lonoke

Mills tuned up for Little Rock's most prestigious tournament by soundly thrashing an overmatched conference foe Tuesday night.

The Comets forced 28 Lonoke turnovers, but it was a crushing first-quarter flurry that paved the way for an easy 64-20 home victory in 4A-5 play.

"There wasn't a whole lot to be mad about in this one," Mills Coach Raymond Cooper said. "It's been a work in progress for us because we've actually been struggling offensively. But the good part about it is that we've been playing pretty good defense all year while waiting for our offense to kind of ignite a little bit."

Mills caught fire on both ends of the floor against the Jackrabbits. Aside from forcing an abundance of turnovers and limiting Lonoke to just 5-of-25 shooting (20%), Mills (6-1, 4-0) hit 51.1% (23 of 45) of its shots from the floor and turned the ball over just 9 times. Senior guard Caleb Allen made six three-pointers and finished with a game-high 24 points. Junior forward Jakari Livingston added 18 points for the Comets, who are looking to win their third consecutive Jammin' for Jackets title later this week.

Sophomore guard Spencer Pepper scored eight points for Lonoke (1-3, 0-2), which had issues just getting off shots. The Jackrabbits scored the game's first points after junior guard Jase Wicker made a three-pointer from the top of the key with 7:23 left in the first quarter, but trouble followed Lonoke from there.

Allen and Livingston combined to score 19 points during a 26-2 run that allowed Mills to take a 21-point cushion into the second quarter. The Comets didn't allow the Jackrabbits to make a basket over the next eight minutes and outscored them 20-2 during that stretch, with Allen finishing the half with three-pointers on three possessions in a row to carry a 46-7 lead into halftime.

"We've been telling the guys to have more confidence in themselves," Cooper said. "Caleb was one of those that stepped up really big. He's got that kind of capability, and we want him to be confident in it.

"[Tuesday], he played with a lot of confidence and really sparked us."

About the only thing that slowed Mills in the second half was a malfunctioning scoreboard, which delayed the start of the third quarter by 15 minutes. It also hindered the inevitable as the Comets pushed their lead to 50 points early in the fourth before settling for a 44-point victory.

For Mills, its attention now shifts to the Jammin' for Jackets, where it will take on host Little Rock Hall in the first round Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

"That's the event that everyone in the city looks forward to," Cooper said. "It's a great tournament, and the kids love it. We're going to go over there and give it our best shot and see what happens."

