Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Luke replaces Pittman

Georgia hired former Mississippi coach Matt Luke on Tuesday to oversee its offensive line, less than two weeks after he was fired by the Rebels. Luke will serve as offensive line coach and associate head coach on Kirby Smart's staff, filling the void left by the departure of Sam Pittman to become the University of Arkansas' coach. Luke, 43, has a long history of coaching the offensive line at Ole Miss, Duke, Tennessee and Murray State, in addition to serving as co-offensive coordinator at both Duke and Ole Miss. Luke was fired by Ole Miss after going 15-21 as the Rebels' coach. Taking over a program slammed by

Ridley, Trufant out

Receiver Calvin Ridley and cornerback Desmond Trufant were placed on injured reserve Tuesday by the Atlanta Falcons. Ridley (abdominal strain) and Trufant (broken forearm) will miss the final three games of the season after being injured in Atlanta's 40-20 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Trufant's latest setback wraps up an injury-plagued season. He already had missed four games with a toe ailment. Ridley finished his second season with 63 receptions for 866 yards and a team-high 7 touchdowns, providing Matt Ryan with another effective target alongside Julio Jones.

No discipline for Bell

Le'Veon Bell will be spared from team discipline after his weekend bowling outing. The New York Jets running back missed the team's 22-21 victory Sunday against Miami while continuing to recover from the flu, which kept him out of practice for two days last week. Coach Adam Gase said Tuesday that team doctors determined Bell was still ill Saturday, so the team ruled him out for the game. Bell was sent home and told to stay away from the team while he recovers -- but didn't violate any team rules. "What am I going to discipline him for?" Gase said. "I can't tell him you have to stay in your house." The New York Post reported Monday night that Bell went to a New Jersey-area bowling alley Saturday night and stayed there with several friends until it closed around 1 a.m.

Herbert picks up award

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert has won the William V. Campbell Trophy, which honors college football's top scholar-athlete. Herbert was announced as the winner Tuesday night at the National Football Foundation's awards banquet and College Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony at a hotel in midtown Manhattan. The senior was one of 12 finalists from all levels of college football. Each finalist receives an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. Herbert receives an additional $7,000 in scholarship money and the trophy named after former Columbia player and coach William V. Campbell.

BASEBALL

Phillies add Gregorius

Shortstop Didi Gregorius is joining former Manager Joe Girardi in Philadelphia, agreeing with the Phillies on a $14 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. Gregorius spent the past five years with the New York Yankees, the first three playing for Girardi. Girardi replaced Gabe Kapler as the Phillies' manager after a disappointing season in which Philadelphia faded to fourth place in the National League East and an 81-81 record despite signing slugger Bryce Harper. Gregorius missed the early part of last season after Tommy John surgery to repair an elbow ligament torn during the 2018 playoffs. He hit .238 with 16 home runs and 61 RBI.

Angels trade Cozart

The Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday traded veteran infielder Zack Cozart and 2019 first-round draft pick Will Wilson to the San Francisco Giants for cash or a player to be named, clearing space on the payroll and roster as negotiations heat up at baseball's winter meetings. Cozart, 34, signed a three-year contract as a free agent prior to the 2018 campaign but appeared in only 96 games in two seasons because of injuries. He hit .190 with 5 home runs and 25 RBI. Cozart, who was dealing with left shoulder subluxation, and inflammation and a neck strain, is owed about $12.6 million in the final year of his $38 million deal. Wilson, 21, was drafted 15th overall out of North Carolina State and signed for $3.4 million.

HOCKEY

Stars fire Montgomery

The Dallas Stars fired second-year Coach Jim Montgomery on Tuesday for what the team called unprofessional conduct. General Manager Jim Nill said Montgomery had acted inconsistently with "core values and beliefs of the Dallas Stars and the National Hockey League." He did not elaborate. Nill said he became aware Sunday of an act by Montgomery and that the decision to relieve the coach of his duties came after an internal investigation that included discussions with the team's general counsel. While again not going into detail, Nill said it was not a criminal act, and had no connection to present or past players. Nill, who hired Montgomery, called the incident a "total surprise." Rick Bowness, who came on as an assistant coach with Montgomery, was named interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Montgomery was 60-43-10 as the Stars coach after being hired in the summer of 2018 from the University of Denver for his first head coaching job in the NHL.

Dallas made the playoffs last season before losing in double-overtime in Game 7 of its second-round series on the road against the eventual Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues.

BASEBALL

Yankees pay $324M for Cole

SAN DIEGO -- The New York Yankees added Gerrit Cole to their rotation with a record $324 million, nine-year contract late Tuesday night, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press.

Cole's deal established marks for pitchers in both total dollars and with its $36 million average salary, topping the $245 million, seven-year contract Stephen Strasburg finalized a day earlier to remain with the World Series champion Washington Nationals.

Agent Scott Boras negotiated both deals.

A 29-year-old right-hander, Cole was baseball's most dominant pitcher for much of last season and helped the Houston Astros come within one victory of their second World Series title in three seasons.

New York has not won the World Series since 2009 and sought an ace to head a rotation that includes Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, James Paxton, and J.A. Happ or Domingo German, who may be suspended at the season's start under baseball's domestic violence policy.

New York has a young core of hitters that includes Aaron Judge, Gleyber Torres and Gary Sanchez, entering a window where it thinks it can compete consistently for championships.

Cole went 20-5 with a 2.50 ERA last season as the Astros reached the World Series, finishing second to teammate Justin Verlander in AL Cy Young Award balloting.

Sports on 12/11/2019