Police: Vehicle rammed into Arkansas gun store during burglary

by NORTHWEST ARKANSAS DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE | Today at 2:55 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - A Springdale Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

SPRINGDALE -- Police said three people rammed a vehicle into a local gun shop early Wednesday and then stole at least six guns from the business.

Springdale police responded to an alarm at the Arky Armory, 871 E. Robinson Ave. just before 12:55 a.m., according to a news release from the department. Officers found a vehicle had been used to ram the rear door to gain entry to the business, authorities said.

Video surveillance indicates at least three people were involved, according to the release. The suspects were in the business for about 30 seconds and took at least six firearms from the store.

Officers were called to Paradise Lane on a report of an abandoned vehicle shortly after 7:20 a.m., the release states. Police said evidence there links that vehicle, a dark blue 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe, to the break-in.

Police ask anyone with information to call (479) 750-8139.

