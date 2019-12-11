Red Raiders down top-ranked Cards

Texas Tech guard Avery Benson (24) blocks a shot by Louisville forward Jordan Nwora (33) during the Red Raiders’ 70-57 victory over the top-ranked Cardinals in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK -- Texas Tech's scruffy walk-on Avery Benson tried to crowd surf at Madison Square Garden and Coach Chris Beard thrust his fist in the air at many of the same rabid fans who had told security they were going to rush the court.

The fans were held at bay after No. 1 Louisville went down -- but the dancing and water-spraying was on full blast in the Red Raiders' locker room.

Time to get rowdy? For the Red Raiders, you bet.

About the only thing wilder than the postgame party has been the upset craze at the top of the national rankings. Here's one poll position no team may want: Louisville is the latest No. 1 team to lose soon after securing the top spot.

Benson sparked the Red Raiders (6-3) with two highlight-reel blocks, and Davide Moretti scored 18 points and hit successive three-pointers that helped send them on their way and knock off undefeated Louisville 70-57 on Tuesday night.

Louisville became the fourth top-ranked team to lose this season, joining Michigan State, Kentucky and Duke.

The Cardinals (9-1) easily played their worst game of the season, shooting 34% from the floor and leading scorer Jordan Nwora had only 14 points.

Texas Tech’s TJ Holyfield (22) reacts during the second half of the Red Raiders’ 70-57 victory over top-ranked Louisville on Tuesday night. (AP/Kathy Willens)

NO. 2 KANSAS 85, WISCONSIN-MILWAUKEE 68

Devon Dotson had 22 points and nine assists, Udoka Azubuike added 15 points and 17 rebounds, and second-ranked Kansas rolled to a victory over Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Lawrence, Kan.

Ochai Agbaji also had 22 points for the Jayhawks (8-1), who built a 40-12 lead in the first half and cruised the rest of the way to their 26th consecutive home victory. Darius Roy had 25 points to lead the Panthers (5-5).

PENN STATE 76,

NO. 4 MARYLAND 69

Penn State became the fifth unranked team to beat a top-5 team this season, getting 15 points and 11 rebounds from Mike Watkins in a victory over No. 4 Maryland at State College, Pa.

Lamar Stevens added 15 points and 10 rebounds, Myreon Jones scored 14, Izaiah Brockington had 14 and Myles Dread added 12 for the Nittany Lions (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten), who led for all but 1:54.

Jalen Smith had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Terrapins (10-1, 1-1).

NO. 11 BAYLOR 53,

NO. 18 BUTLER 52

Mark Vital blocked Kamar Baldwin's potential go-ahead shot with 1.5 seconds left and No. 11 Baylor (8-1) held on to beat previously undefeated No. 18 Butler (9-1)at Waco, Texas.

It was the second victory in a row, and third this season, for Baylor (8-1) over a top 25 team.

MaCio Teague and Devonte Bandoo each had 10 points for Baylor. Sean McDermott had 16 points for the Bulldogs.

NORTHERN IOWA 79,

No. 24 COLORADO 76

Spencer Haldeman stole a pass and raced down the floor for a tiebreaking layup with 49 seconds remaining and Northern Iowa hung on to beat No. 24 Colorado at Boulder, Colo.

AJ Green and Trae Berhow had 20 points apiece to lead Northern Iowa (9-1).

Lucas Siewert scored a career-high 21 points to lead Colorado (7-2).

Sports on 12/11/2019