Related gunfights leave 6 people dead in N.J.

Bystanders watch Tuesday as emergency responders work near the scene of a fatal shooting in Jersey City, N.J. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/1211shooting/ (AP/Seth Wenig)

At least six people were killed in Jersey City, N.J., on Tuesday, including at least one police officer, in a series of gunfights that brought destruction to a kosher market and made a residential area feel like a war zone.

Officials said the dead included three people in the market as well as two suspected shooters.

The dead detective was identified as Joseph Seals, a police veteran who was assigned to a citywide task force whose mission was to remove guns from the streets in Jersey City.

There was "no indication of terrorism," an official said at a news conference.

Preliminary reports indicated that the episode began when an officer approached one of the gunmen in connection with an investigation of an earlier homicide and was shot dead, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The gunmen then fled in a truck and eventually ended up at the kosher supermarket. Earlier Tuesday, investigators said they believed that the store was chosen random.

But late Tuesday, the city's mayor, Steven Fulop, said on Twitter that officials now believed that the shooters had "targeted the location they attacked." He did not provide further explanation or say whether the violence was related to anti-Semitism.

But he added that, "We have no indication there are any further threats."

For more than an hour, loud exchanges of gunfire rang out in the Greenville neighborhood of Jersey City, which is just across the Hudson River from lower Manhattan. Helicopters circled overhead as police officers swarmed the streets.

They aimed handguns and long guns in every direction as they traveled down the street in formations, knocking on doors and ushering residents and business owners to safety.

The shooting started around 12:30 p.m., according to officials.

Fulop said there were two separate incidents involved in the shootout. The first was at Bay View Cemetery, and the second took place at the kosher market near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Bayview Avenue.

Gov. Philip Murphy said in a statement: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the Jersey City Police Department, especially with the officers shot during this standoff, and with the residents and schoolchildren currently under lockdown."

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, who is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, visited Jersey City.

"Once again, our nation is faced with scenes of carnage, fear, hopelessness and loss," Booker said. "There should be no place in America where residents are gunned down while shopping for groceries, officers are slain while protecting our communities and children are sheltering in place at school. These tragedies cannot become our new normal."

Sacred Heart School, a Catholic elementary school across the street from the scene of the shooting, was placed on lockdown during the attack, a spokeswoman said. The students there had not been harmed.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, including the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The shootout and police siege plunged the Greenville neighborhood, a residential area with a diverse population, including a budding community of ultra-Orthodox Jews, into chaos, fear and confusion.

Chesky Deutsch, a Hasidic Jew and a community activist who spoke with a shooting victim by phone, said the man was in his 20s and suffered three gunshot wounds.

Deutsch said the victim was able to speak, but did not have a clear memory of what happened.

The victim lives in Brooklyn and had been shopping at the store when the gunfight broke out.

Residents cleared from their homes and stores watched anxiously from behind a barricade as SWAT teams, bomb squads and heavily armed officers overtook their neighborhoods.

As they stood at street corners, waiting for word that it would be safe to return, they described a tense standoff punctuated with exchanges of gunfire that did not stop until just before 2 p.m.

"I heard this constant shooting, and it kept going on for about 15 minutes," said Willy McDonald, 67. By the time he came outside, there were cops everywhere.

