State sports brief

BASKETBALL

John Brown beats Philander Smith

John Brown University had four players with 10 or more points Tuesday in an 80-60 victory over Philander Smith College at Bill George Arena in Siloam Springs.

The Golden Eagles (11-0) shot 58.7% (27 of 46) from the floor, including 11 three-pointers, and hit 15 of 18 free throws. Densier Carnes led John Brown with 14 points, Luke Harper added 13, and Kiree Hutchings and Quintin Bailey chipped in 12 each.

The Panthers (4-8), who lost to the Golden Eagles 71-52 on Nov. 11 in Little Rock, got a game-high 26 points from Dejalin Austin on Tuesday. Philander Smith shot 36.4% (20 of 55) from the floor, hitting 6 of 18 three-pointers and 14 of 18 free throws.

Philander Smith committed 19 turnovers, which John Brown converted into 23 points.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 12/11/2019