Teen pleads innocent in Fort Smith shooting that critically injured man

FORT SMITH -- A minor who was arrested in connection with a shooting that took place in Fort Smith on Friday was arraigned in Sebastian County Circuit Court Wednesday.

Jaylen Monzell Coleman, 17, was arraigned in person on one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and two counts of first-degree battery at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Sebastian County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Tabor appointed Deputy Public Defender Timothy Sharum to represent Coleman. A plea of not guilty was entered on Coleman's behalf. Tabor set a $150,000 cash only bond for Coleman at the recommendation of Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Shue.

A news release provided by Shue states the case will be set for trial before Tabor in the Fort Smith District of Sebastian County. He identified unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle as a class Y felony and first-degree battery as a class B felony.

A probable cause affidavit states Coleman was involved in a verbal argument with Jiywian Hughes, 19, and Raekwon Adams, 18, at a birthday party in Fort Smith on Friday. They agreed to fist fight at Spradling Park, but Coleman was not there when Hughes and Adams had arrived.

Hughes and Adams left the park to go back to the party, the affidavit states, and were chased by another vehicle in which Coleman was one of the occupants. This vehicle reportedly pulled up on the passenger side of Hughes' and Adams' vehicle, and opened fire with a gun. Adams was shot in the head. A Monday news release from the Fort Smith Police Department stated he was later transported to a hospital in Little Rock, where he was reportedly in critical condition.

The affidavit states Hughes was also injured, but it appeared his injuries came from shrapnel, rather than a bullet. His injuries were believed to not be life-threatening, according to the news release.