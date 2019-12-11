Third man arrested in Jonesboro homicide

A third suspect in a Jonesboro homicide was arrested Monday in Memphis, authorities said.

Police said Jacolby Haggard, 27, will be extradited to Arkansas to face a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Andrew Powell.

Jonesboro police found Powell, 24, around 11:15 p.m. Nov. 30 inside a home on Parkwood Road dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

Two other men, 22-year-old Kyron Stegall and 23-year-old Wesley Neal, were previously arrested in connection to the death. Online jail records show Neal faces one count of capital murder, and Stegall faces one count of first-degree murder and one felony probation violation.

The two are currently in the Craighead County jail in lieu of $1 million bond each.