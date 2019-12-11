Third man arrested in Jonesboro homicide

Jacolby Haggard, Wesley Neal and Kyron Stegall
A third suspect in a Jonesboro homicide was arrested Monday in Memphis, authorities said.
Police said Jacolby Haggard, 27, will be extradited to Arkansas to face a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Andrew Powell.
Jonesboro police found Powell, 24, around 11:15 p.m. Nov. 30 inside a home on Parkwood Road dead with apparent gunshot wounds.
Two other men, 22-year-old Kyron Stegall and 23-year-old Wesley Neal, were previously arrested in connection to the death. Online jail records show Neal faces one count of capital murder, and Stegall faces one count of first-degree murder and one felony probation violation.
The two are currently in the Craighead County jail in lieu of $1 million bond each.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.