Troopers: Man, 48, dies after SUV hits tow truck off I-430 in west Little Rock

by Josh Snyder | Today at 8:37 a.m.
A 48-year-old man died after his SUV struck a wrecker parked off Interstate 430 in west Little Rock on Tuesday, state police said

The crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. near the Interstate 630 exit, a preliminary crash report states. Henry Young of North Little Rock was driving south when his 2014 GMC Yukon left the highway and crashed into the wrecker, authorities said.

Young died as a result of the crash. A passenger in a 2014 Dodge Ram, 52-year-old Barbara West, of Mabelvale, was injured, the report states. It wasn't immediately clear whether the Ram was the wrecker described in the preliminary report.

Conditions were dry and clear at the time of the crash, authorities said.

Young's death was one of two caused by crashes on central Arkansas wrecks Tuesday night. A 33-year-old Little Rock man was killed and four other people were injured when a driver traveling in the wrong direction on Interstate 30 struck two vehicles near the Curtis Sykes Drive exit, according to a separate report.

Preliminary reports indicate at least 468 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.

