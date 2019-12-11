Trump pays $2M over misused charity

President Donald Trump has paid $2 million in court-ordered damages for misusing funds in a tax-exempt charity he controlled, the New York attorney general said Tuesday.

The payment was ordered last month by a New York state judge. Trump had been sued in 2018 by the New York attorney general, who accused Trump of illegally using funds from the Donald J. Trump Foundation to buy portraits of himself, pay off his businesses' legal obligations and help his 2016 campaign.

The money for damages was split among eight charities, according to a statement from New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat. The charities include the Army Emergency Relief; the Children's Aid Society; Citymeals-on-Wheels; Give an Hour; Martha's Table; the United Negro College Fund; the United Way of National Capital Area; and the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, according to the statement.

In addition, Trump agreed to distribute the remaining $1.8 million left in the Donald J. Trump Foundation to the same eight charities. In all, each charity received $476,140.41.

"Funds have finally gone where they deserve -- to eight credible charities," James said in the statement. "My office will continue to fight for accountability because no one is above the law -- not a businessman, not a candidate for office, and not even the president of the United States."

The Trump Organization did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.