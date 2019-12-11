Writer’s slaying gets Saudi diplomat barred from U.S.

The U.S. State Department on Tuesday barred a Saudi diplomat from entering the United States, citing his involvement in “gross violations of human rights” in the killing of Jamal Khashoggi last year.

Mohammed al-Otaibi was the Saudi consul general in Istanbul when Khashoggi was killed in the consulate as he tried to obtain paperwork for his upcoming marriage. Otaibi was heard on a tape the Turkish government retrieved from the consulate saying, as Khashoggi was being tortured, “Do this outside. You are going to get me in trouble.”

Otaibi left Turkey shortly after the killing and reportedly was fired from his position.

Otaibi was one of 17 Saudis sanctioned last November for their involvement in the death of Khashoggi, a contributing columnist for The Washington Post.

U.S. lawmakers have complained that the Trump administration has not done enough to punish the perpetrators in an effort to preserve its military and political relationship with the kingdom.