Angels, Rendon reach $245M, 7-year deal

Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon prepares to take batting practice before Game 7 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

SAN DIEGO -- Third baseman Anthony Rendon and the Los Angeles Angels agreed to a $245 million, seven-year contract Wednesday, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced and was subject to a successful physical.

Rendon is the third prized free agent to strike a big-money deal at this week's baseball winter meetings. He'll join three-time MVPs Mike Trout and Albert Pujols on a team that's made just one postseason appearance in the past decade.

The Angels had missed out on free agent right-hander Gerrit Cole, who agreed to a record $324 million, nine-year contract with the New York Yankees on Tuesday night, a person familiar with the deal told the AP.

"With our flexibility, if we miss a big player, there's still very talented players that are accessible in the free agent and trade market right now," Angels General Manager Billy Eppler said earlier Wednesday.

Rendon, who has played all seven of his major league seasons with Washington, drove in a career-best 126 runs while helping the Nationals capture the franchise's first World Series championship this year. He has been worth 19.9 victories above replacement, per Fangraphs, since the start of the 2016 season. That trails only Trout, Mookie Betts and Christian Yelich among position players.

Rendon is the latest big-money signing by owner Arte Moreno, following Shohei Ohtani, Josh Hamilton and C.J. Wilson.

The Nationals had remained in contact with the 29-year-old Rendon's representatives Wednesday, according to General Manager Mike Rizzo.

"The third base market specifically is an active market," Rizzo said. "There are several teams that are in the market for that particular position. I think it will move fairly rapidly, not only in the free-agent market but in the trade market I think we'll see some activity."

It marks the fourth big free-agent deal of the offseason pulled off by agent Scott Boras. Infielder Mike Moustakas joined the Cincinnati Reds on a $64 million, four-year contract, then right-hander Stephen Strasburg reached a $245 million, seven-year contract Monday to stay with the Nationals before Cole's pending signing came together a day later.

There were several more free agent agreements reached, according to people familiar with the deals who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity:

• Reliever Blake Treinen and the Los Angeles Dodgers at $10 million for one year.

• Right-hander Tanner Roark and Toronto at $24 million for two years.

• Right-hander Scott Oberg and the Colorado Rockies at $13 million for three years.

• Right-hander Michael Wacha and the New York Mets for one year.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said Major League Baseball is pushing ahead with a rules change for 2020 that requires pitchers to face at least three batters or finish a half-inning. Active rosters will increase by one to 26 from opening day through Aug. 31 and will drop from 40 to 28 from Sept. 1 through the end of the regular season.

The injured list for pitchers will revert to 15 days from 10 days. In tandem, pitchers optioned to the minors will have to spend 15 days with farm teams before they can be recalled unless they replace a pitcher going on the IL.

Seven major league teams will expand protective netting to the foul poles and 15 others will expand their netting generally to the area in the outfield where the stands begin to angle away from the field,

Anthony Rendon, who helped lead the Washington Nationals to the World Series title this season, agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night, sources said. (AP file photo)

Sports on 12/12/2019