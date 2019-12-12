Sections
Arkansas police officer fired after DWI arrest

by Camden News | Today at 4:00 p.m.
A Camden police officer was fired Monday following a Dec. 1 car crash and subsequent DWI arrest, according to a statement by the department.

Officer Ben Opelt was arrested in the early morning hours of Dec. 1 after he crashed into a fence along the playground area of Carver Courts Housing Authority. A crash report from Arkansas State Police states that Opelt's vehicle left the road, struck a utility pole and traveled 90 feet before striking the fence.

The report estimates $3,000 of damage was done in the crash.

When Camden police arrived on the scene, Chief Boyd Woody instructed them to hand the investigation over to state police.

Footage from body cameras shows Opelt refusing to comply when state troopers asked him to take a Breathalyzer test.

Opelt was charged with DWI, as well as failure to maintain control and refusal to submit to a Breathalyzer. The report notes that Opelt was suspected of alcohol use.

