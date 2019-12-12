Sections
Police: Robbers hit Little Rock store, flee to home where parole check being conducted

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 12:12 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Tecorian Mitchell and Abriyahn Tell

Three suspects in an armed robbery were arrested shortly after the crime Wednesday when police say they fled to one of their homes, where officers were conducting a parole check.

Witnesses told police two people held up the Game Exchange on South University Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. One pointed a rifle at an employee, according to a police report, and demanded he open the cash drawer. The other man took money from the drawer, then demanded a game console from the back wall.

An employee refused, according to the report, and the robbers ran away. One witness told police the robbers drove away in a gray SUV.

Around the same time, officers were conducting a parole visit to the home of 20-year-old Tecorian Mitchell in the 6400 block of Tulip Road, according to the report. A blue Acura MDX pulled up and officers found inside a rifle magazine and loose change.

Mitchell and two 19-year-olds, Abriyahn Tell and Gaveyon Hill, were also in the vehicle. They were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property. Hill was also charged with a second count of aggravated robbery in connection to a separate incident.

All are being held in the Pulaski County jail.

