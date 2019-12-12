Dozens of soldiers die in Niger attack

NIAMEY, Niger — Suspected Islamic militants ambushed a military post in western Niger and killed at least 70 soldiers, a presidential adviser said late Wednesday, marking the deadliest attack on the West African country’s forces in recent memory.

The bloodshed comes just days ahead of a summit in France where French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to meet with West African leaders to discuss the French military’s role in the Sahel region.

A tweet sent from President Mahamadou Issoufou’s account late Wednesday said that he was returning early from an overseas trip in Egypt after the developments near Niger’s border with Mali.

Niger’s military has not released a death toll, but an adviser who spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to journalists confirmed the provisional toll.

The attack took place overnight in a remote area of Niger where jihadists linked to the Islamic State have long been active, the adviser said.

The violence was 30 miles from Ouallam, where four U.S. service members died along with four Nigerien soldiers two years ago when their joint patrol came under fire in an ambush.

Islamic extremists have long carried out attacks across the vast desert region, abducting foreigners and targeting spots popular with expatriates. A regional military force and a French military mission have failed to stem the violence.

A surge of attacks in Mali and Niger this year has targeted military outposts, where militants have often made off with weapons and vehicles to add to their arsenal.