Dragons increase workhorse's load

Junction City running back Jakiron Cook, shown against Hazen in last year’s Class 2A championship game, has rushed for 688 yards and 10 touchdowns in three playoff victories for the Dragons this season. The Dragons returned to the 2A final this season and will face Fordyce on Saturday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Junction City Coach Brad Smith wanted to keep Jakiron Cook fresh for the playoffs.

In the regular season, Cook rushed for 950 yards and 17 touchdowns on 117 carries in 9 regular-season games. That was an average of 13 rushes per game.

Smith, a longtime Junction City assistant coach in his first season as the school's head coach, pointed to how Hishmma Taylor was used in the 2017 season by the Dragons and then-coach Stephen Jones as to why he wanted to limit Cook's carries in the regular season.

Taylor had 2,523 yards and 29 touchdowns on 337 carries, but Junction City lost to Rivercrest in the Class 3A state championship game.

With the way Cook has been performing in the Class 2A playoffs, Smith's plan has paid off.

The senior running back has posted three 200-yard games in each of Junction City's three playoff victories to help the Dragons reach their third consecutive state championship game, and second in a row since a drop to Class 2A.

Junction City (11-1) takes on Fordyce (12-2) at noon Saturday in the Class 2A state championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock in a rematch of their Oct. 25 game.

Cook has amassed 688 yards and 10 touchdowns on 65 carries in playoff victories over Hector 50-14 in the second round Nov. 22, Des Arc 46-14 in the quarterfinals Nov. 29, and Gurdon 44-37 in Friday's semifinals. That's an average of nearly 22 rushes per game.

"We've put it on him in these last three weeks," Smith said.

The 2019 season has been an enjoyable one for Cook, who said he's had his best three games in the playoffs.

"I feel like it's been pretty good so far," said Cook, who is averaging 10.6 yards per carry in the postseason.

In 13 games all together, Cook has rushed for 1,638 yards and 27 touchdowns on 182 carries, averaging 9 yards per carry.

Cook said that NCAA Division II schools Arkansas Tech University and Ouachita Baptist University, both from the Great American Conference, have shown interest in him.

Smith said by not using Cook as much in the regular season, it's helped him perform better in the playoffs.

"He's still got that step, he's still got that burst," Smith said. "We told him, 'We know you want the ball more, but we're waiting for the playoffs. When the playoffs come, you may not want the ball as much as we're giving it to you.' "

As a junior, Cook had 1,214 yards and 18 touchdowns as the Dragons won their seventh state championship, defeating Hazen for the Class 2A crown. In last year's state title game, Cook -- backing up Dhante Gibson -- rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, and he hauled in a 63-yard scoring reception.

Cook, who also participates in track and field, can become the sixth running back at Junction City to rush for at least 3,000 yards in his career with 23 yards Saturday against Fordyce. He needs three rushing touchdowns to reach 50, which would make him the third back in school history to reach that mark.

Cook has enjoyed playing for the Dragons, a program that has won state championships in 2003, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2018. The school is looking to win consecutive titles for the first time since it won three in a row from 2012-14.

"It's a good feeling being a part of the program because it's so successful," Cook said.

Sports on 12/12/2019