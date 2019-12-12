U.S. Sen. Richard C. Shelby of Alabama, who in 1994 had switched to the Republican Party, voted in 1998 to remove President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, from office on an obstruction of justice impeachment article but not on a separate perjury article. A story in Wednesday’s editions incorrectly described Shelby’s impeachment votes.
Print Headline: Getting it straight
