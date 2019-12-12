GoPuff delivery service coming to LR

Digital delivery service goPuff will open its first delivery operation in Little Rock next year. The service functions like a convenience store that delivers orders directly to a buyer's location for a $1.95 charge.

The company will operate out of 715 Arch St. in downtown Little Rock and deliver products in the city. Customers can place an order through the goPuff app and select from a menu of more than 3,000 products, including snacks, drinks, toiletries, diapers, pet food and more.

Based in Philadelphia, goPuff has locations in more than 150 cities across the nation. The company provides 24-hour delivery service.

