DEAR READERS: The time is right to choose a Christmas tree. First of all, there's location, location, location in your home. Figure this out, and you'll know what size tree you'll need. A corner of your home usually works best (you can hide a bad spot and "anchor" the tree to the wall with some fishing wire so it won't tip over), or in front of a picture window can be beautiful too. The tree by the fireplace is a no-go -- it's too hot there, and it could be a fire hazard.

Check the needles on a live tree. Run your fingers from the trunk out on a branch -- needles should not shed. The tree should have a fresh pine scent.

Place your live tree in a stand of fresh water immediately. Add water to the stand. Two weeks is about the right time to keep a live tree in your home.

P.S. Look for a live tree with the roots still attached; you can plant it in the yard afterward.

DEAR HELOISE: Do you know of an easy procedure for "softening" that "new" finish on pants? I find the stiffness uncomfortable.

I've tried warm water with heavy liquid softener to no avail. I also tried adding a couple of dryer sheets to the dryer. I sure would like to hear from you.

-- The Old Fellow, via email

DEAR READER: New garments are often treated with sizing to make them wrinkle less, but you're correct: The sizing can make clothes uncomfortable.

What will I reach for? One of my favorite handy helpers -- vinegar. Add 1 cup white vinegar to the final rinse cycle. It may take a couple of washes, but your clothes will be soft.

DEAR HELOISE: The instructions for using drain cleaner say to "pour 1/5 bottle in the drain." The bottle is opaque. How in the world do I know when I've poured too little or too much?

Why don't they manufacture it in a clear plastic bottle with lines denoting what is 1/5, 1/2, etc.? Or at least have a "stripe of clear" down the length of the bottle, again with lines measuring the amount.

-- C.D.B., Orange, Calif.

DEAR HELOISE: My wife and I put a four-cup coffeepot under the spout of our pod-using coffee maker (with the lid up to avoid splashing). We use the same pod to make two large cups. That will fill the four-cup pot.

-- Doug in Ohio

