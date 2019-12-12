Highway accidents leave 2 dead

A Little Rock man was killed after his vehicle was struck head-on by an SUV driving the wrong direction on Interstate 30 on Tuesday night, causing a multivehicle crash that injured four others, police said.

About three hours earlier, a 48-year-old man died after his SUV struck a wrecker parked off Interstate 430, a separate crash report stated.

In the head-on crash on Interstate 30, Christopher Allen, 33, was a passenger in a 2010 Subaru heading west near the Curtis Sykes Drive exit at about 10:30 p.m., according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police.

Authorities said the Subaru was struck head-on by a GMC Acadia driving against traffic, which then spun and was rear-ended by a 2009 Lexus.

Allen was pronounced dead upon arrival by the Pulaski County coroner, troopers said.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

The Subaru's driver, Scott Camberlin, 26, of Little Rock, as well as two people in the Lexus, Kristi Flowers, 39, of Scott and Vincent Smith, 52, of Little Rock, suffered injuries, the report stated.

The driver of the Acadia, 34-year-old Brandi Denham, of Thayer, Mo., was also injured.

Authorities described weather conditions as clear and the roads dry at the time of the wreck.

The SUV-wrecker accident happened at 7:20 p.m. near the Interstate 630 exit, a preliminary crash report stated. Henry Young of North Little Rock was driving south when his 2014 GMC Yukon left the highway and crashed into the wrecker, authorities said.

Young died in the crash. A passenger in a 2014 Dodge Ram, Barbara West, 52, of Mabelvale, was injured, the report stated. It wasn't immediately clear whether the Ram was the wrecker described in the preliminary report.

Conditions were dry and clear at the time of the crash, authorities said.

Metro on 12/12/2019