Hole in ones

JIM HALE, No. 3 Lakeside Golf Club, 9-iron, 118 yards. Witnesses: Rod Woodard and Vince Duke.
RON PIERCE, No. 6 Eagle Hill Golf & Athletic Club, gap wedge, 88 yards. Witnesses: Jim Boyd, Greg Stimis, Scott Volentine.
JOHN RAND, No. 8 Maumelle Country Club, 8-iron, 140 yards. Witnesses: George Toombs, Jim Morley, Gene Carter and Bill Craven.
