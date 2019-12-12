Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic In the news #Gazette200 Listen iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

In the news

Today at 3:34 a.m. | Updated December 12, 2019 at 3:34 a.m.

Thomas Callaway of Statesboro, Ga., is being investigated for possible sexual battery and gave an on-air apology for slapping the buttocks of television reporter Alex Bozarjian as he ran past her while she was conducting a live report on a road race in Savannah.

Alan Norman, sheriff of Cleveland County, N.C., called it one of the county's largest cash seizures after about $3 million from illegal drug sales, believed to be headed to Mexico, was found in barrels of raw pork shoulder in a tractor-trailer rig that was pulled over for a traffic violation.

Ellen Boyd, a school spokesman in Kannapolis, N.C., said the principal and superintendent have apologized and a teacher was disciplined after a parent complained about an assignment that asked middle school students to compare the value of white people with that of slaves in 1787, when slaves were considered three-fifths of a person under tax and representation laws.

Mary Coker, 46, kept her job as a school administrator in Broward County, Fla., and avoided a $44,000 pay cut but was suspended for seven days for showing up for work on Halloween dressed as a flasher.

Robert VanSumeren, 40, a Michigan man who at 19 was sentenced to six years in prison for a string of robberies, was sworn in as an attorney by Hillsdale County Circuit Judge Michael Smith, the judge who sent him to prison.

Troy Fairbanks and his son, Majestic, both of Rapid City, S.D., pleaded guilty to wildlife trafficking for their roles in a ring involving 30 people and several pawnshops that illegally sold eagle carcasses, eagle parts and feathers.

Odie Barrett, emergency services director in Lauderdale County, Miss., said bomb technicians disposed of a hand grenade that an employee of a Meridian antique store found in a box and couldn't tell if it was real or a replica.

Carlos Campos, an Atlanta police spokesman, said a mother was charged with child cruelty after she told investigators she left her 14-year-old special-needs son at a hospital, where he was cold, confused and unable to give his name, because she felt overwhelmed caring for him and three other children.

Justin Hays and Joshua Peterson, Sublette County, Wyo., sheriff's deputies, channeled their inner cowboy to lasso and pull to shore a doe deer spotted flailing in a pond after it fell through thin ice.

A Section on 12/12/2019

Print Headline: In the news

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT