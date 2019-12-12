• Thomas Callaway of Statesboro, Ga., is being investigated for possible sexual battery and gave an on-air apology for slapping the buttocks of television reporter Alex Bozarjian as he ran past her while she was conducting a live report on a road race in Savannah.

• Alan Norman, sheriff of Cleveland County, N.C., called it one of the county's largest cash seizures after about $3 million from illegal drug sales, believed to be headed to Mexico, was found in barrels of raw pork shoulder in a tractor-trailer rig that was pulled over for a traffic violation.

• Ellen Boyd, a school spokesman in Kannapolis, N.C., said the principal and superintendent have apologized and a teacher was disciplined after a parent complained about an assignment that asked middle school students to compare the value of white people with that of slaves in 1787, when slaves were considered three-fifths of a person under tax and representation laws.

• Mary Coker, 46, kept her job as a school administrator in Broward County, Fla., and avoided a $44,000 pay cut but was suspended for seven days for showing up for work on Halloween dressed as a flasher.

• Robert VanSumeren, 40, a Michigan man who at 19 was sentenced to six years in prison for a string of robberies, was sworn in as an attorney by Hillsdale County Circuit Judge Michael Smith, the judge who sent him to prison.

• Troy Fairbanks and his son, Majestic, both of Rapid City, S.D., pleaded guilty to wildlife trafficking for their roles in a ring involving 30 people and several pawnshops that illegally sold eagle carcasses, eagle parts and feathers.

• Odie Barrett, emergency services director in Lauderdale County, Miss., said bomb technicians disposed of a hand grenade that an employee of a Meridian antique store found in a box and couldn't tell if it was real or a replica.

• Carlos Campos, an Atlanta police spokesman, said a mother was charged with child cruelty after she told investigators she left her 14-year-old special-needs son at a hospital, where he was cold, confused and unable to give his name, because she felt overwhelmed caring for him and three other children.

• Justin Hays and Joshua Peterson, Sublette County, Wyo., sheriff's deputies, channeled their inner cowboy to lasso and pull to shore a doe deer spotted flailing in a pond after it fell through thin ice.

