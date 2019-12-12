Investigation underway after body of man found outdoors in Mayflower

Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a man found laying in a grassy area near Interstate 40 Thursday afternoon, a news release said.

A property owner near the 137 mile marker of I-40 near Mayflower was walking along a fence line around 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon when they spotted the body of a man, the release said.

The property owner called police, who asked state troopers to investigate. Mayflower is approximatley 20 miles north of Little Rock.

The body, which was not immediately identified, was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the cause and manner of death, the release said.

Mayflower police officers stopped a truck late Wednesday evening in the area of where the body was found, and the driver of the truck, which was stolen from the Ozark area, got out and ran from officers, the release said. Officers took the vehicle's passenger into custody, but did not locate the driver.

Whether the body found Thursday was the driver of the stolen truck was not immediately known.