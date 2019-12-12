Kansas firefighters get Tyson donation

Tyson Foods Inc. on Tuesday donated new equipment to the fire departments that battled a fire that damaged a Holcomb, Kan., beef processing plant at summer's end.

"We're pleased to support [them] and help supplement some of their equipment needs," said Steve Stouffer, group president of Tyson Fresh Meats, in prepared remarks.

The Holcomb and Garden City fire departments received 150 feet of fire hose and a mobile breathing air system, respectively, Tyson spokesman Liz Croston said in an email on Wednesday.

"They played a critical role in getting the fire under control quickly, so we're grateful for their immediate response, as well as the incredible support extended to us by the community," Stouffer said.

After the Aug. 9 fire, the plant was idle for months and was rebuilt. Operation resumed earlier this month and productions levels are expected to return to normal at the start of the new year.

According to CattleFax, plant production represents about 6% of total U.S. fed cattle capacity and disrupted the industry when it was shut down.

