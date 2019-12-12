Man arrested after human remains found in south Pulaski County

A Little Rock man was arrested Thursday on a first-degree murder charge after deputies received a tip that human remains were left on a property in south Pulaski County, according to a sheriff's office spokesman.

Pulaski County deputies arrested Troy Lee Warner, 57, Thursday morning on multiple drug charges but later added charges of first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence, according to the jail's roster and sheriff's spokesman Mitch McCoy.

[Video not loading above? Click here for full details: arkansasonline.com/1213pulaski]

Pulaski County deputies found human remains on Wright Way Road south of West Bingham Road after searching the property for approximately 24 hours, spokesman Lt. Robert Garrett said late Thursday.

A tip to the sheriff's office pointed deputies toward the body on Wednesday, Garrett said. The identity of the remains was not immediately released.

After receiving the tip, interviews led investigators to Wright Way Road, where they began searching, McCoy said. As many as 16 investigators were on the scene, and many had to take short breaks in between hours of "digging and sifting" while searching for the body, Garrett said. Deputies built a small fire away from the scene, where they could take breaks between shifts.

"That's because these guys have been hours here since yesterday after working a full shift yesterday, too," Garrett said.

At approximately 9 p.m. Thursday, deputies found the remains, McCoy said.

"Our investigators spent the last 24 hours going inch-by-inch across this property to ensure we get justice for this person," McCoy said. " ... This isn't something they can just leave."

Heavy equipment was carted in for the search, including equipment lent from the county road and bridge department, McCoy said.

Wright Way Road is a dead end street near the county line. The remains were found on a residential property near the end of the road, Garrett said.