Man dies after car veers off I-30 in central Arkansas, hits tree, state police say

A driver died after his car veered off Interstate 30 and struck a tree Wednesday in Saline County, according to state police.

The man’s identity hasn’t been released because his next of kin has not been notified, Saline County coroner Kevin Cleghorn said.

The man was driving a Volvo 240 west on I-30 around 12:10 p.m. when the car veered off to the south about 4 miles west of U.S. 70, according to a state police preliminary crash summary. The Volvo then struck a tree before coming to a rest.

Weather was clear, and roads were dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

At least 470 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary numbers.