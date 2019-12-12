Missouri State tops Arkansas State

Arkansas State University (7-3) held the lead for the first 90 seconds Wednesday, but Missouri State (6-5) would lead the rest of the way in a 75-53 victory at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo.

After JJ Matthews hit a jumper 24 seconds into the game, the Bears went on a 10-0 run over a little more than five minutes to take a 10-2 lead after a jumper by Tyrik Dixon. Canberk Kus hit a jumper with 11:27 left in the first half to cut the lead to 13-8, but Missouri State went on an 8-0 run over the next 3 1/2 minutes to take a 21-8 lead with 8:04 remaining. The Bears settled for a 34-16 halftime lead.

Two free throws by Jerry Johnson with 9:22 left cut ASU's deficit to 51-45, capping an 8-0 run, but Missouri State countered with a 9-0 run for a 60-45 lead after a three-pointer by Keandre Cook.

The Bears shot 57% (25 of 44) from the floor, including 6 of 14 on three-pointers. The Red Wolves shot 38% (18 of 48) and made 3 of 11 three-pointers.

Missouri State outrebounded ASU 28-21, held a 30-24 scoring advantage in the lane and turned 16 Arkansas State turnovers into 23 points.

Kus finished with 16 points to lead Arkansas State, while Matthews added 15 and Johnson had 13.

