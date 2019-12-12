In this Tuesday, April 12, 2016, file photo, Judith Giuliani, left, and former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, right, attend the premiere of "Sing Street" at Metrograph, in New York. Giuliani and his third wife, Judith, have reached a settlement in a yearslong court battle that exposed details about their luxurious lifestyle, The New York Times reported on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (Invision/AP/Andy Kropa)

• Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and his third wife have reached a settlement in a years-long court battle that exposed details about their luxurious lifestyle. Giuliani, 75, and his wife, Judith, put an end to their differences and "intend to remain friends in the years to come," Judith Giuliani's divorce attorney, Bernard E. Clair, told The New York Times. An email and phone call left for Clair was not returned. It was not immediately clear who represented Rudy Giuliani. The settlement comes more than year after Judith Giuliani filed divorce papers against her now former husband, who is now the personal attorney to President Donald Trump. The couple was married for 15 years. Their divorce settlement will remain confidential, the Times said. Throughout the divorce, details about the couple's $230,000 monthly budget became public, including six houses, 11 country club memberships and $12,000 on Rudy Giuliani's cigars. Giuliani previously was married for 20 years to Donna Hanover. Before that, he was married for 14 years to his second cousin, Regina Peruggi. That marriage was later annulled.

• Singer Bettye LaVette, piano man Eddie Boyd and 1920s star Victoria Spivey are among the performers named to the Blues Hall of Fame this year. Based in Memphis, the hall honors singers, musicians, producers, songwriters, educators and pieces of music that have made significant contributions to the genre. Along with LaVette, Boyd and Spivey, the hall is inducting two harmonica players this year -- Billy Branch and Georgie "Harmonica" Smith, The Blues Foundation said in a news release Tuesday. Also on the list are singer and musician Syl Johnson and producer Ralph Peer, who recorded country and blues musicians. The Howlin Wolf compilation The Chess Box is the only album inducted this year. Blues singles that made it into the hall include "3 O'Clock Blues," by B.B. King, "Trouble in Mind," by Bertha "Chippie" Hill, and Arthur "Big Boy" Crudup's "That's All Right (Mama)," which was Elvis Presley's first recording at Sun Studio in Memphis in 1954. French author Sebastian Danchin's Earl Hooker, Blues Master, a biography of the guitar legend, has been inducted as a classic of blues literature. Inductees will be honored at a ceremony in Memphis on May 6.

Singer Bettye LaVette was named to the Blues Hall of Fame this year.

A Section on 12/12/2019